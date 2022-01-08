Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Sri Lanka Cricket Lifts Bans on Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka Cricket informed that it decided to lift the one-year international ban on Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis after the request of the players.

Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis were given one-year international bans from international cricket in July. | Photo: Twitter/@ICC

2022-01-08T17:33:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 5:33 pm

Three Sri Lanka cricketers who broke COVID-19 movement restrictions while on tour in England last year had their suspensions from the international game lifted on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka Cricket said it agreed to give wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and top-order batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis reprieves from their 12-month suspensions after less than six months at the request of the players.

The opinion of a doctor appointed to counsel the players was also considered, the officials said.

The three players in July were given one-year bans from international cricket, six-month bans from domestic cricket, and a fine of approximately $50,000 after they were seen outside the team hotel and broke curfews.

The trio missed the T20 World Cup but also had their domestic suspension lifted early so they could play locally in December.

They are eligible for selection for the home series against Zimbabwe this month.

