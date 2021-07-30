July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathailaka For One Year

Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathailaka For One Year

The trio were fined 10 million Sri Lankan rupees for breaching COVID-19 protocols during tour of England

PTI 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathailaka For One Year
The trio - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka - were caught on camera on the streets of Durham during the limited overs series, which was a bio-bubble breach.
Screengrab: Twitter
Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathailaka For One Year
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T21:14:26+05:30

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday banned senior players Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for one year and also imposed a fine of 10 million Sri Lankan rupees on them for breaching COVID-19 protocols on the tour of UK last month. (More Cricket News)

The trio was caught on camera on the streets of Durham during the limited overs series, which was a bio-bubble breach and they were sent back home midway into the tour and were suspended.

They also faced a disciplinary committee headed by a retired judge, which recommended two year bans for Mendis and Gunathilaka along with 18-month sanction for Dickwella.

However on Friday, the SLC committee decided to ban them from international cricket for one year and six months from domestic cricket. There will also be suspended sentence of one year which will be valid for two years provided there is another transgression from the players.

The three charges that have been brought by the SLC are : "Putting in jeopardy the safety of players by breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines, including instructions of the team management.

"Also breaking the team curfew of being in their hotel rooms by 10:30 pm and last but not the least was bringing disrepute to the country and cricket board."

The SLC executive committee has also recommended mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the board.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Ma Long Wins Second Gold In Men's Table Tennis

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Niroshan Dickwella Kusal Mendis Danushka Gunathilaka Colombo Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos