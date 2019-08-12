Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Confers National Youth Awards To Individuals And Organisations

Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports) conferred the National Youth Awards on individuals (between 15-29 years) and organisations. It was given for their contribution and work in different sectors of development, social service, health, human rights etc.

The main aim of the award is to motivate young individuals to achieve excellence in fields of national development and social service. It is being given so that people improve on their personal potential and be good citizens.

The individual award consists of a medal, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, award to organisation consists of a medal, certificate and Rs 2,00,000 cash prize. Also three awards were also conferred to individuals for the Photo Exhibition on “China through Eyes of Indian Youth - 2019”.

During the function, Rijiju also inaugurated a Photo Exhibition on “China through Eyes of Indian Youth - 2019”, by youth delegates who participated in the recent Youth Exchange Program to China.