﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Spoilt For Choice! Lewis Hamilton Unhappy British GP Will Clash With Wimbledon, Cricket World Cup

Spoilt For Choice! Lewis Hamilton Unhappy British GP Will Clash With Wimbledon, Cricket World Cup

Putting the British Grand Prix on at the same time as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and Wimbledon finals is a decision Lewis Hamilton "can't understand"

Outlook Web Bureau 12 July 2019
Spoilt For Choice! Lewis Hamilton Unhappy British GP Will Clash With Wimbledon, Cricket World Cup
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is the hot favourite to to win his home British Grand Prix this weekend.
AP Photo
Spoilt For Choice! Lewis Hamilton Unhappy British GP Will Clash With Wimbledon, Cricket World Cup
outlookindia.com
2019-07-12T17:58:58+0530

Lewis Hamilton criticised the decision to schedule the British Grand Prix on the same day as the finals of the Cricket World Cup and men's singles at Wimbledon.

Sunday's race will be required to compete with two other major events for public attention; when the lights go out at Silverstone, England or Australia will be taking on New Zealand at Lord's, while two of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut will be out on Centre Court.

Also Read: England Hammer Australia, Play New Zealand In Cricket World Cup Final

Reigning Formula One champion Hamilton will be aiming to complete a record sixth triumph in his home race, but the timing of it in the 2019 calendar is a source of great frustration for him.

"What I don't understand is why the organisers put the race on the same day as all these other big events. I really don't understand it," Hamilton told a news conference.

"But I hope in future that they put this on – this is such a special weekend that it needs all the focus of the whole country. I think people are going to be switching between channels on Sunday, not sure what to watch.

"Naturally I come here, there's quite a few of us Brits but we come here to raise the flag and do the country proud, so I'm just going to try to play my part."

It was announced on Wednesday that Silverstone, which hosted F1's first race in 1950, will remain part of the calendar until at least 2024 and Hamilton expressed his delight at the news.

He said: "It was a good surprise to hear they'd re-signed. I mean, it wasn't necessarily a surprise, I knew it was going to happen.

"It's clear that Formula One can't exist without the home of motorsports, which is the British Grand Prix.

"I'm really, really happy. It's great for the fanbase that we have here and to see that continue to grow over the years to come."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lewis Hamilton Cricket World Cup 2019 Formula 1 Wimbledon Tennis Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Live Streaming, England Vs New Zealand, 2019 Cricket World Cup Final: Where To Get Live Action, Live Score
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters