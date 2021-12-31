Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital in Kolkata. He spent four nights at the hospital before being relieved. The former India skipper will now isolate himself at home for 14 days. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly, who had undergone angioplasty earlier this year, was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure after he was found to have contracted COVID-19.

The hospital authorities informed that Ganguly has not been infected with the Omicron variant and that his home isolation will be under the supervision of doctors.

"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," a hospital official said as quoted by PTI.

It is worth noting that the BCCI president had received the ‘Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy’ after being admitted to the hospital early this week. He had contracted the virus despite being double vaccinated. This was the third time the former India captain was admitted to the hospital this year. He had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues earlier.

The BCCI president on Thursday had lauded India for their historic win over South Africa in Centurion. After Virat Kohli and company bagged the game by 113 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series, the former India opener revealed that he was not surprised by the result. Meanwhile, he added that India are the favourites to win the three-match Test series.

“Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series..South africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year @bcci [sic],” Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

Prior to contracting COVID-19, Ganguly was all over the news for the controversy regarding the removal of Virat Kohli as India’s ODI skipper and the follow up statements from the duo.