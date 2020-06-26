June 26, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Somerset Cancel Corey Anderson's T20 Blast Contract

Somerset Cancel Corey Anderson's T20 Blast Contract

Corey Anderson, who has featured in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Black Caps, had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarter-final for the Taunton-based club

PTI 26 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Somerset Cancel Corey Anderson's T20 Blast Contract
Corey Anderson
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Somerset Cancel Corey Anderson's T20 Blast Contract
outlookindia.com
2020-06-26T20:16:39+0530

Somerset have cancelled New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson's contract for this year's T20 Blast by mutual consent, the English county side announced on Friday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Anderson, who has featured in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Black Caps, had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarter-final for the Taunton-based club.

Somerset's Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented.

"I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision. It's obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however, this decision provides Corey and the Club with clarity in a time of uncertainty."

Domestic cricket in England has been delayed until August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Story >>

South Africa Pacer Andile Phehlukwayo Sees The Bright Side Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos