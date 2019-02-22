The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC), sharing India's apprehensions about playing Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup in the United Kingdom.

The move came after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided against taking any stand on the contentious matter.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, there has been a call to boycott the June 16 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Here's what the cricketers have said:

Harbhajan Singh: The veteran spinner was one of the first cricketers to react on the attack, which killed at least 40 CRPF personnel.

"This is a difficult time. The attack that has happened, it was unbelievable and it's very wrong.

Strict action will surely be taken by the government. When it comes to cricket, I don't think we should have any relations with them otherwise they will keep treating us like this."

"I don't think India should play the World Cup match against Pakistan. Country comes first and we are all standing behind our country. Cricket or hockey or sports, it should be kept aside because this is a huge thing and repeatedly our soldiers are killed."

"We should stand with our country. Cricket or hockey or any sport, we don't need to play with

them.

"We should not keep any kind of ties with Pakistan: we are powerful enough to feed the world on our own. Cricket, sports is not as important. We stand with every member of the defence force. Their sacrifices should no go to waste," Harbhajan told a news channel.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has said that India should take strong action to end terror

attacks like Pulwama.

"This should settle once and for all. We can't tolerate it any longer. Every three months we get to hear about our jawans losing their lives to terrorism and we can't keep waiting for things to happen. We have to make things happen and we should settle this face to face, even if that means aar paar ki ladaai (fight on the battlefield)."

"The decision to play the World Cup match against Pakistan has to be taken by the BCCI and the government. One or two players cannot decide but I think it is high time and we need to take strong action against the perpetrators of terrorism," Chahal told India Today.

Sourav Ganguly: Former India captain called for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan.

"This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue."

"I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally, I feel a strong message should be sent.

"And, whatever reactions came from the people of India... was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them," Ganguly told India TV.

Sunil Gavaskar: The legendary batsman said India can continue to “hurt them” by shunning bilateral ties.

“Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points."

“India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don’t advance in the competition."

“(But) I am with the country, whatever the government decides, I am with it totally. If the country wants we shouldn’t play Pakistan, I am with them."

“Where does it hurt Pakistan? It hurts them when they don’t play a bilateral series against India. In a multi-team event, India will lose by not playing them. The entire matter needs to be looked at with a little more depth, I can understand emotions are running high.

“But what happens when you don’t play them? I know India are strong enough side to qualify even after conceding those two points but why not beat them and make sure they don’t qualify,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Sachin Tendulkar: The batting great said he would "hate" to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them.

"India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament."

"Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI.

