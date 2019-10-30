Poshan
﻿
Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani Enter Finals Of Tokyo 2020 Boxing Test Event

Shiva Thapa (63kg) defeated Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict to advance to the final at the Tokyo 2020 boxing test event on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2019
Shiva Thapa won his third national boxing title earlier this month.
outlookindia.com
2019-10-30T14:33:46+0530

Shiva Thapa (63kg) advanced to the final with a hard-fought triumph along with Pooja Rani (75kg) but two other Indians ended with bronze medals after losing their opening bouts at the Olympic test event for boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday (October 30).

In the morning session of the semifinals, Thapa, a four-time Asian medallist who claimed his third national title earlier this month, defeated Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict. (SPORTS NEWS)

Rani, a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, got the better of Brazil's Beatriz Soares in a unanimous decision. Rani had won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

However, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), in the men's draw, lost their respective semifinal bouts to end with bronze medals.

Both the pugilists had made the last-four stage without any preliminary contest owing to the small size of their respective draws.

Zareen lost in a split decision to Japan's Sana Kawano, while Vahlimpuia was also beaten by a local favourite in Yuito Moriwaki but in a unanimous call by the judges.

The remaining three Indian boxers in fray -- Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg), Ashish (69kg), and Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) -- will fight their semifinal bouts in the evening session.

(PTI)

