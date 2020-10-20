Shikhar Dhawan Creates Record, Becomes First Ever To Hit Back-to-back IPL Centuries

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan became the first-ever batsman to hit back-to-back centuries in the Indian Premier League, which is playing its 13th season in the UAE.

Dhawan, 34, achieved the feat during the 38th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. He took 57 balls to reach the landmark.

The left-handed batsman, who remained unbeaten on 106 off 61 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes, also joined IPL's 5000-run club, which already has Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and David Warner.

Dhawan, who joined Delhi Capitals from SunRisers Hyderabad, hit his first IPL ton on Saturday, an unbeaten 101 against Chennai Super Kings. Before that he hit 57 against Rajasthan Royals and 69 not out against Mumbai Indians.

Dhawan now has 5044 IPL runs in 168 innings at an average of 35.02. His strike rate is 126.70, with a tournament-record 575 fours and 106 sixes.

