Sergio Ramos Puts Bad Blood Aside To Congratulate Sevilla On Europa League Success

Sergio Ramos put aside his poor rapport with the fans of former club Sevilla to congratulate them on their latest Europa League success. (More Football News)

Real Madrid captain Ramos came through Sevilla's academy in the early 2000s alongside club icons Jesus Navas and Antonio Puerta, becoming a first-team regular as a teenager.

Ramos joined Madrid in 2005 but it was a move that did not go down well with Sevilla supporters, who widely jeered and whistled him upon returns to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Their relationship soured further in 2017 when Ramos scored a 'Panenka' penalty in a Copa del Rey clash in Seville and cupped his ears to the home support, which he said was a reaction to derogatory chants about his mother.

Those chants led to Sevilla being hit with a partial stadium closure.

But, despite that and other incidents down the years, Ramos has continued to profess love for his boyhood club and following their entertaining 3-2 win over Inter in Cologne on Friday, the Spain great basked in the glory.

In a post to Twitter, Ramos put six trophy emojis to signify the times Sevilla have triumphed in the UEFA Cup and Europa League, followed by lyrics from the club's anthem.

He wrote: "And that's why I am coming to see you today... Congratulations @SevillaFC!"

Sevilla's first UEFA Cup triumph came the year after Ramos departed the club.