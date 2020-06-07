Sergio Ramos Playing At Real Madrid's New Bernabeu Would Be Perfect Retirement: Agent

Playing at the redeveloped Santiago Bernabeu would be the "perfect retirement" for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, according to his agent and brother Rene.

Ramos' current contract expires in 2021 and the 34-year-old defender's future with Madrid is far from certain.

The Madrid star and Spain skipper has won four LaLiga titles and as many Champions League crowns among other honours since joining from Sevilla in 2005.

As Madrid's iconic Bernabeu stadium undergoes renovation work, Rene Ramos addressed the centre-back's future in the Spanish capital.

"The chewing gum will be stretched as long as we can," Rene told Onda Cero.

"Playing at the New Bernabeu would be the perfect retirement for him.

"Physically, he's fine and he's climbing the walls [ahead of LaLiga Santander returning]."

Ramos had made 25 LaLiga appearances and scored five goals this season, while he played 34 matches across all competitions.

The 2019-20 LaLiga season is set to resume on June 11 after the campaign was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid were two points behind bitter rivals and defending champions Barcelona with 11 matches remaining at the time of postponement.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are set to host Eibar on June 14.