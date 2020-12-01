December 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sergio Ramos Calls Out Conor McGregor As Real Madrid Captain Fancies Showdown With UFC Superstar

Sergio Ramos Calls Out Conor McGregor As Real Madrid Captain Fancies Showdown With UFC Superstar

Sergio Ramos joked he would fancy an Octagon showdown with UFC powerhouse Conor McGregor after a session in the Real Madrid gym

Omnisport 01 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sergio Ramos Calls Out Conor McGregor As Real Madrid Captain Fancies Showdown With UFC Superstar
Sergio Ramos
File Photo
Sergio Ramos Calls Out Conor McGregor As Real Madrid Captain Fancies Showdown With UFC Superstar
outlookindia.com
2020-12-01T22:43:43+05:30

Sergio Ramos might not be fit enough to play for Real Madrid at the moment, but the captain is feeling in shape to have a crack at Conor McGregor. (More Football News)

Madrid's talismanic skipper teased the UFC superstar with a message from Madrid's gym, suggesting he would jump at the chance to take on the Irishman.

Hit by a hamstring injury and absent from the squad that travelled to Kiev to face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League, Ramos has been making good use of Madrid's weights room.

He posted a picture of himself, topless and grinning, walking through the gym as he flexed his muscles.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)

Both Ramos and McGregor are heavily tattooed and often bushily bearded, and the Madrid skipper captioned his video: "When you're ready, @thenotoriousmma."

That was followed by a winking emoji, with Ramos probably well aware he would come off second best in the Octagon against the man from Dublin.

McGregor (22-4-0) is currently in training for a UFC comeback, having done a U-turn on the retirement he announced in June.

He will fight against American Dustin Poirier on January 23 in a rematch of their September 2014 bout at UFC 178, with the clash expected to happen in Abu Dhabi.

Ramos, meanwhile, was recently named among the 11 nominations for The Best FIFA men's player award, with the 34-year-old having led Madrid to last season's LaLiga title.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21, Match 14 Preview: Hyderabad FC Look To Continue Unbeaten Run, Face Jamshedpur FC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Sergio Ramos Conor McGregor Football Real Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos