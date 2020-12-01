Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Kick-off Times Around The World, And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

A win will be enough for Real Madrid to advance to the knock-out stage of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. But the most successful outfit in the continental tournament are struggling, mounting injuries and unwanted results. (More Football News)

And their Group B match against Shakhtar Donetsk, away in Ukraine on matchday five will be a real test for Zinedine Zidane's side. The legend knows a win will seal their place in the last 16. But after losing to Alaves in La Liga, and with a long list of missing personnel, the record 13-time European champions can't afford more slip-ups.

Eden Hazard got injured, again. Skipper Sergio Ramos, along with other right-backs -- Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola -- are not in the 21-man squad traveling to Donetsk. But they will have Karim Benzema.

A defeat and their chances will hinge on the outcome of the final group match against Bundesliga side, Borussia Monchengladbach if other Inter Milan win their remaining matches.

Los Blancos have only one win in their last four matches across all competitions — a 2-0 victory at Inter in the Champions League last week.

In the first-leg in Madrid, a youthful Shakhtar side had an upset 3-2 win in their first group encounter.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Group B match

Date: December 1 (Tuesday), 2020

Time: 11:25 PM IST/ 18:55 CET (local time)

Venue: NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine.

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Elsewhere...

Ukraine: OLL.tv, Futbol 1, footballua.tv

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Mitele Plus

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ZonaFutbol, Univision NOW, CBS All Access, TUDN App

Likely XIs

Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodo, Bondar, Matvienko, Cipriano; Maycon, Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Solomon; Moraes.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Odegaard; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo.

