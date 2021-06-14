Scotland Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group D Match

After England's 1-0 win over Croatia in the Group D opener, Scotland and the Czech Republic start their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign with a mouth-watering clash at Hampden Park.

Euro 2020 Primer | Scotland Profile | Czech Republic Profile | News

After finishing behind Belgium and Russia in Group I, Scotland survived penalty shoot-outs against Israel and Serbia in the playoffs to make the finals. But Czech have had no such troubles, finishing second two England in Group A to make the finals.

Head-to-head: In their previous meeting, in a UEFA Nations League match, Scotland defeated the Czech Republic by a solitary goal last October. That was their third win on the trot against the Narodak. However, the overall head-to-head record is 4-4 with one draw in nine meetings. Czech last beat Scotland in October 2010.

Key Players

Scotland: John McGinn and Scott McTominay

Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group D match between Scotland and the Czech Republic

Date: June 14 (Monday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Likely XIs

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick.

