June 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Scotland Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group D Match

Scotland Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group D Match

Scotland play hosts the Czech Republic in their first match of UEFA Euro 2020. Check match and telecast details of Group D encounter

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:23 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Scotland Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group D Match
Czech Republic's manager Jaroslav Silhavy talks to his team during a training session at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Sunday, June 13, 2021, the day before their first match against Scotland.
AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Scotland Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group D Match
outlookindia.com
2021-06-14T13:23:51+05:30

After England's 1-0 win over Croatia in the Group D opener, Scotland and the Czech Republic start their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign with a mouth-watering clash at Hampden Park.

Euro 2020 Primer | Scotland ProfileCzech Republic ProfileNews

After finishing behind Belgium and Russia in Group I, Scotland survived penalty shoot-outs against Israel and Serbia in the playoffs to make the finals. But Czech have had no such troubles, finishing second two England in Group A to make the finals.

Head-to-head: In their previous meeting, in a UEFA Nations League match, Scotland defeated the Czech Republic by a solitary goal last October. That was their third win on the trot against the Narodak. However, the overall head-to-head record is 4-4 with one draw in nine meetings. Czech last beat Scotland in October 2010.

Key Players

Scotland: John McGinn and Scott McTominay
Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group D match between Scotland and the Czech Republic
Date: June 14 (Monday), 2021
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Likely XIs

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

World Test Championship Final: Southampton Curator Aims For 'Pace, Bounce And Carry' For India Vs New Zealand Showdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Football UEFA European Championship EURO 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos