Same Old Fear: Ten Sri Lankans Opt Out Of Pakistan Tour Over Security Concerns

Ten Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, pulled out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan citing security concerns, officials said Monday. (More Cricket News)

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said players in a preliminary squad were briefed on security arrangements for the six-match limited over series starting September 27 and the 10 players "chose to stay away".

Also Read: PCB Worried Over Unavailability Of Senior SL Players For Home Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were reportedly in touch with the Sri Lankan board officials and Sports Minister Harin Fernando.

"Technically it is an internal matter of the Sri Lankan board so we can’t comment on it. But the bottom line is that the tour is on from 25th September and we are making all preparations to host them in Karachi and Lahore," an official source said.

He said Pakistan would accept whatever team the Sri Lankan board sends for the three One-day Internationals and three T20s.

Also Read: Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka For Limited-Overs Series

Media reports have claimed that Test and ODI captain Karunaratne, T20 captain Malinga and senior pro-Matthews have informed the Sri Lankan board they will not tour Pakistan because of security concerns.

The families of the three players are said to be uncomfortable with the prospect of them playing in Pakistan which is understandable since it was in March, 2009 that terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, leading to Pakistan's isolation as an international cricket destination.

Also Read: Few Sri Lankan Cricketers Reluctant To Tour Pakistan

A source in the PCB said that the Sri Lankan Sports Minister had called the three players for a meeting on Monday in which they would be assured of the full security arrangements to be made for the tour.

Fernando himself has offered to tour with the team from September 25 to October 9.

But it is obvious that neither the Minister nor the Sri Lankan board can force any player to make the tour.

For the first time since 2009, the PCB is preparing to host a top tier team for a proper bilateral series that involves ODI and T20 series.

The Sri Lankan team had come down to Lahore for a day to play a lone T20 match in October, 2017 while the ICC World Eleven and West Indies have also played short T20 series in Pakistan in the last two years.

But this is the first time in 10 years, a top team will be in Pakistan for more than two weeks.

The Sri Lankan and Pakistan boards agreed to the limited over series after the former initially rejected a request to play two games of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan.

The Sri Lankans are set to review the security arrangements for the coming limited over series based on which they would then take a decision on whether to play the Tests in December in Pakistan or in the UAE.