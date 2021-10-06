Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live

India face unfancied Sri Lankans after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh. Watch IND vs SL live.

SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live
The Indian men's football team drew its opening match of the SAFF football championship 2021 against Bangladesh in Male, Maldives. Follow live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka. | AIFF

Trending

SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T17:32:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 5:32 pm

The Indian men’s football team will have to lift its performance against Sri Lanka in a SAFF Football Championship match in Male on Thursday. India are coming off a depressing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their first match. The India vs Sri Lanka match can be seen on live streaming. (More Football News)

India is using the SAFF Football Championship 2021 as an opportunity to test its combination ahead of the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in February next year. But it has been a disappointing start so far for Igor Stimac's men.

 India lost their lead against a 10-man Bangladesh team and split honours after a 1-1- draw. Despite the result against Bangladesh, India will fancy their chances against the Lankans, who have lost both their games.

India round off their group engagements with matches against Nepal (October 10) and hosts Maldives (October 13). As per the format, five teams will be competing in a round-robin format with the top two moving to the final which is scheduled for October 16.

 Where to watch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka:

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

 LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 16:15 Hrs (04:15 pm IST) onwards on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app.

Indian Squad: Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

The Indian men’s football team will have to lift its performance against Sri Lanka in a SAFF Football Championship match in Male on Thursday. India are coming off a depressing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their first match. The India vs Sri Lanka match can be seen on live streaming.
India is using the SAFF Football Championship 2021 as an opportunity to test its combination ahead of the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in February next year. But it has been a disappointing start so far for Igor Stimac's men.
 
India lost their lead against a 10-man Bangladesh team and split honours after a 1-1- draw.  Despite the result against Bangladesh, India will fancy their chances against the Lankans, who have lost both their games. India round off their group engagements with matches against Nepal (October 10) and hosts Maldives (October 13).
As per the format five teams will be competing in a round robin format with the top two moving to the final which is scheduled for October 16.
 
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka:
 
LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 16:15 Hrs (04:15 pm IST) onwards on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app.
 
Indian team (from): Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Chhetri Male Football All India Football Federation India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

SAFF Football Championship: India Aim To Register Tournament’s First Win Vs Sri Lanka

SAFF Football Championship: India Aim To Register Tournament’s First Win Vs Sri Lanka

Ashes 2021: England Agree To Tour Down Under In December - Report

Wrestling World Championship: Sarita Mor Stuns Defending Champ Linda Morais To Enter Semis

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Virat Kohli Departs For 5, Royal Challengers Bangalore Crash To 18/2

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Sports

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Aim For Top-Two Finish Against Inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Aim For Top-Two Finish Against Inconsistent Punjab Kings

'Rajasthan Royals Batsmen At Fault, Not Toss Or Pitch,' Fumes Sangakkara After Loss Vs Mumbai Indians

'Rajasthan Royals Batsmen At Fault, Not Toss Or Pitch,' Fumes Sangakkara After Loss Vs Mumbai Indians

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin

Read More from Outlook

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

PTI / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH. A win versus Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight can take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement