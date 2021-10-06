SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live

The Indian men’s football team will have to lift its performance against Sri Lanka in a SAFF Football Championship match in Male on Thursday. India are coming off a depressing 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their first match. The India vs Sri Lanka match can be seen on live streaming. (More Football News)

India is using the SAFF Football Championship 2021 as an opportunity to test its combination ahead of the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in February next year. But it has been a disappointing start so far for Igor Stimac's men.

India lost their lead against a 10-man Bangladesh team and split honours after a 1-1- draw. Despite the result against Bangladesh, India will fancy their chances against the Lankans, who have lost both their games.

India round off their group engagements with matches against Nepal (October 10) and hosts Maldives (October 13). As per the format, five teams will be competing in a round-robin format with the top two moving to the final which is scheduled for October 16.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka:

LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 16:15 Hrs (04:15 pm IST) onwards on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app.

Indian Squad: Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

