Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
SA Vs IND: ‘It’s Foolishness,’ Gautam Gambhir On Rishabh Pant Throwing His Wicket Away

Rishabh Pant attemped to go for a big hit only on the third ball he was facing and lost his wicket in the process. Gautam Gambhir criticised the Indian wicketkeeper for his approach.

Rishabh Pant walks back to pavilion after a 3-ball duck at Wanderers on Wednesday. | Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Trending

outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T16:02:31+05:30
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar

Aditya Kumar

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 4:02 pm

Cricket-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for throwing his wicket away during India’s second innings of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The game on Day 3 kicked off with both sides giving their all on the field. While the Indian duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara showed amazing grit in the middle in the first session of the day, the late comeback from South Africa ensured they stayed alive in the game.

Rahane and Pujara extended their partnership to 111 runs before Kagiso Rabada got the better of the two in successive overs and reduced India to 163/4. Rishabh Pant was the next batter who joined Hanuma Vihari in the middle to take the Indian innings forward.

In order to divert the attention of the Indian southpaw, Rassie van der Dussen started blaming Pant for his catch that the Indian wicketkeeper took a day before. Notably, the catch had sparked controversy as Pant took the catch only after the ball had touched the ground. But umpire Marais Erasmus gave it out and van der Dussen walked off the pitch. Later, replays revealed the reality of the dismissal.

When poked by van der Dussen regarding the catch on Wednesday at the time of his batting, Pant got involved in the argument with the Protea, who was fielding at short leg, and lost focus from his batting. The repercussion saw him attempting a big hit on just the third ball he was facing in the innings. The southpaw nicked the ball to host wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and lost his wicket.

Criticizing the shot on Star Sports' Hindi commentary panel, Gautam Gambhir said: “It’s foolishness. Even if he (Rishabh Pant) had got a six off the ball, he shouldn’t have played the shot.”

India reached 188 for six at lunch to stretch their overall lead to 161. Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur were batting on 6 and 4 respectively.

