SA Vs ENG: South Africa Pacer Vernon Philander To Retire From International Cricket After England Test Series

South Africa seamer Vernon Philander has announced he will retire from international cricket next month following his country's home Test series against England. (More Cricket News)

One of the leading bowlers in Test cricket since his debut in 2011, Philander has taken 216 wickets from 60 appearances in the five-day game, at a superb average of 22.16.

The 34-year-old, part of a Proteas team that reached number one in the Test rankings, has also claimed a further 45 scalps in the limited-overs formats, along with a total of 1,784 international runs.

"I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England. I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey," said Philander in a statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"It has been a honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best Test team for a number of years."

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander (@VDP_24 ), has called time on an exemplary international career with the announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of the Test series against England in January 2020.#BigVernRetires#Thread pic.twitter.com/GqRDtXHqsx — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 23, 2019

Philander received fulsome praise from CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith.

"Vernon has been an outstanding performer in the time that he has represented his country, especially in the Test format," said Smith, a former team-mate of the bowler.

"He has made a huge impact for the Proteas and has been at the frontline with the ball for most of his time in the set-up. He has given his best in every appearance and I think that how he has turned himself into an all-rounder has been particularly pleasing to watch.

"One of the many things that has stood out for me with Vern is his character. His determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man.

"He has really done himself and his family proud and I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him."

CSA's interim CEO, Jacques Faul, added: "Vernon has made a huge contribution to the success of the Proteas over the past years, particularly in Test cricket. The finest tribute one can pay is that he briefly overtook our acknowledged champion, Dale Steyn, as the number-one ranked bowler in Test cricket."