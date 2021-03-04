Rumour Has It: Manchester City Want Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland As Real Madrid Step Up Chase

March 04, 2021
Manchester City reportedly want to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, but Real Madrid are also interested

Omnisport 04 March 2021
Dortmund's Erling Haaland arrives arrives for their Bundesliga match against FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool
Erling Haaland continues to dominate headlines. (More Football News)

The Borussia Dortmund sensation is one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are reportedly going head-to-head to sign the Norwegian.

 

TOP STORY – AGUERO OUT, HAALAND IN?

Manchester City want to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as a replacement for veteran forward Sergio Aguero, according to Bild.

Aguero, who has been hampered by injury this season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Haaland is a player in demand, having been linked to Manchester United, Real Madrid, BarcelonaLiverpoolChelseaParis Saint-GermainJuventus and Bayern Munich.

But Haaland dominates the front pages of Thursday's Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in Spain amid Madrid's interest.

The Norway international reportedly wants to listen to Madrid, who will need €150million to prise Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu.

 

ROUND-UP

- Calciomercato reports Lyon star Houssem Aouar remains on the radar of Juventus. Aouar has previously been linked with the Serie A champions, as well as Arsenal.

Chelsea are interested in Monaco's defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, claims ESPN.

- O Jogo says Liverpool could reignite their interest in Sporting CP defender Nuno MendesJuveMadrid and Milan have also been tracking the 18-year-old, who has a £60m (€70m) release clause.

Edinson Cavani is open to extending his United contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. Cavani joined United as a free agent on a one-year deal at the start of the season. The former PSG star has been linked with Boca Juniors.

