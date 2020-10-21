Retired Petr Cech Makes Shock Chelsea Return

Chelsea have named retired goalkeeper Petr Cech in their 25-man squad for the Premier League season. (More Football News)

Cech retired in 2019, having spent four seasons with Arsenal following his departure from Chelsea in 2015.

After his retirement, Cech – who spent 11 years as a player at Stamford Bridge – returned to Chelsea as their technical and sporting adviser.

However, in a surprising twist, Chelsea have named the 38-year-old in their squad as "emergency cover" for the goalkeeper position.

In a statement, Chelsea noted this was a "precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the COVID-19 crisis".

Cech will be a non-contract player.

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes in the transfer window, with Kepa Arrizabalaga's poor form having continued into the new campaign. Willy Caballero is Frank Lampard's other goalkeeping option.

Thank you .@premierleague ...2 teams 15 years , 443 apps / 202 clean sheets , 280 wins ... and ... it has been a privilege and pleasure ! #goodbyepic.twitter.com/8SS3utFagW — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 12, 2019

