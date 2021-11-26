Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

PTV had sent a notice to former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar to pay 10 million rupees and three months salary as damages for breaching a contract with them.

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend
In an illustrated career, Shoaib Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan. | File Photo

Trending

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T00:09:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:09 am

The state-owned Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) network has withdrawn the legal notice it had sent to enigmatic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for recovery of approximately 10 million rupees as damages for an alleged breach of contract. (More Cricket News)

A source aware of the developments said that the PTV network had withdrawn its legal notice to Akhtar during a sessions court hearing in Lahore.

"Their lawyer informed the court that the matter had been settled with Shoaib so they were withdrawing the notice and the case should be closed," he said.

PTV had sent a notice to the former Pakistan fast bowler to pay 10 million rupees and three months salary as damages for breaching a contract with them.

The dispute between the state-owned network, which had hired Akhtar for its sports channel on a three-year contract as expert, began when the fast bowler announced he was resigning from his job with PTV during a live World Cup show and walked out of the studio minutes after he was told by the host, Dr Nauman Niaz, that he was being rude and if he wanted he could leave.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Later, the spat between Akhtar and Niaz led to both of them being taken off air and there was also a formation of an injury committee by the PTV MD, with the former refusing to appear before it unless the host apologised for his behaviour.

Two weeks ago however, the dispute was settled through the intervention of federal minister for information, Fawad Chaudhary, and other influential persons.

Niaz made an "unconditional apology" for his behaviour and also released a video on Facebook in which he apologised.

Tags

PTI Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket

ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Records

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Virat Kohli’s Return In 2nd Test

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup In South Africa: New COVID-19 Strain Upsets India's Travel Plans

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Debutant Shreyas Iyer Eyes Unique Feat In Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer scored a century on debut in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns for the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement