Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFG Vs PAK: Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Maintain Decorum Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts after an aircraft was spotted flying with a flag carrying a political banner.

AFG Vs PAK: Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Maintain Decorum Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan
Rashid Khan was brilliant with the ball against Scotland claiming four wickets conceding just nine runs in their T20 World Cup match. | AP

Trending

AFG Vs PAK: Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Maintain Decorum Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T10:03:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:03 am

Recalling the clash that broke out between fans of his team and Pakistan at the end of the 2019 World Cup match between them, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday urged the supporters of both sides to stay calm and just enjoy the game.

LIVE STREAMING | PREVIEW | NEWS

During the match on June 29, 2019, a scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was spotted flying in the area that unfurled a ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner in the sky.

A number of videos surfaced showing the violent clashes during the first half of the game, leading to their eviction.

“After the 2019 World Cup match, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. But this is the kind of request to all the fans, whatever there is that comes at the end, at the end of the day this game gives lots of unity to the nations and brings them together, not to have those kinds of accidents,” Rashid said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The ace spinner was speaking on the eve of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The last time these two teams met in an ICC event in 2019, Pakistan won by three wickets.

“Definitely it’s always a good game against Pakistan, even when we played in the 2018 in Asia (Cup). And also in terms of the 2019 World Cup. But this game should remain as a game. I think it’s a request to all the fans to stay cool and calm and just enjoy the game. This game is all about enjoyment.

“The more we just focus on the enjoyment, and as we have seen in this game, things happen, accidents happen. So I hope they remain cool and calm and just focus on enjoying the game and who plays better on the day that team wins,” he added.

Tags

PTI Rashid Khan (Cricket) Babar Azam Sharjah Cricket Afghanistan national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

DDCA Elections: Rohan Jaitley Retains Top Post; Siddharth Verma Becomes Secretary

DDCA Elections: Rohan Jaitley Retains Top Post; Siddharth Verma Becomes Secretary

Serie A: Lorenzo Insigne Nets Twice As Napoli Beat Bologna 3-0 To Go Atop

La Liga: Real Sociedad Regain Lead With Win Over Celta Vigo; Atletico Madrid Held By Levante

David Warner Fantastic, Adam Zampa Match-Turner, Says Aaron Finch After T20 World Cup Win Vs SL

Focus On Zlatan Ibrahimovic As AC Milan Face Jose Mourinho's AS Roma In Serie A

Tottenham Vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Limps Into Defining Week

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match

World Boxing Championships: Narender Berwal, Rohit Mor Enter Last-16

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Third Round

French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Third Round

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: David Warner Stars As Australia Crush Sri Lanka In Super 12

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: David Warner Stars As Australia Crush Sri Lanka In Super 12

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Blessed With Twins

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Blessed With Twins

Sambhavv Becomes Fastest Indian Swimmer; Kushagra Rawat Creates More National Records

Sambhavv Becomes Fastest Indian Swimmer; Kushagra Rawat Creates More National Records

Read More from Outlook

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

PTI / Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts at Headingly.

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Associated Press / Facebook Name Change: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger will stay, corporate structure won't change but shares will start trading under the ticker 'MVRS' from 1st November.

Advertisement