Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021

The IPL 2021, which was halted midway in India due to COVID-19, has resumed in UAE with the final to be played on October 15.

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis hit the 500th six of IPL 2021 when he lofted RCB's George Garton over the fence. | File photo

Trending

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T15:37:30+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 3:37 pm

Rajasthan Royals opener Evin Lewis smashed the 500th six in the ongoing IPL 2021. The second six off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler George Garton during his 58-run knock against at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday was the 500th in 85th innings of 43rd match in this tournament. (More Cricket News)

Last season, the 500th six was hit by Punjab Kings’ James Neesham against Delhi Capitals at Dubai in the 76th innings of the 38th match. As many as 88 batsmen hit 506 sixes so far with Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul topping the list with 18 hits in 10 innings. POINTS

RR skipper Sanju Samson is on the second spot with 17 sixes in 11 innings while Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard is third with 16 sixes from 11 innings. As far as teams are concerned, Chennai Super Kings have hit most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far.

RR batsmen have hit more sixes than any other team with 14 players clearing the ropes. The same number of batsmen has hit sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad too. Delhi Capitals’ eight players hit 40 sixes in 11 matches which is the fewest among the eight teams

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2021 

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

(Team-Most Sixes-Players-Most Sixes)

Chennai Super Kings 10-82-9  Faf du Plessis/Moeen Ali (15 sixes each)

Rajasthan Royals 11-74-14  Sanju Samson (17 sixes)

Kolkata Knight Riders 11-69-10 Andre Russell (14 sixes)

Punjab Kings 11-67-12 KL Rahul (18 sixes)

Royal Challengers 11-60-10 Glenn Maxwell (15 sixes)

Mumbai Indians 11-58-11 Kieron Pollard (16 sixes )

Sunrisers Hyderabad 10-56-14 Jonny Bairstow (15 sixes)

Delhi Capitals 11-40-8 Prithvi Shaw (12 sixes)

Total 43-506-88 KL Rahul (18 sixes)

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser KL Rahul Faf du Plessis Kieron Pollard Andre Russell Glenn Maxwell Moeen Ali Sanju Samson Evin Lewis UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, RR Vs CSK: Now Or Never For Rajasthan Royals, Face Chennai Super Kings In First Of Three Must-win Games

IPL 2021, RR Vs CSK: Now Or Never For Rajasthan Royals, Face Chennai Super Kings In First Of Three Must-win Games

SV Sunil, Veteran India Hockey Striker, Retires At 32

India Women Seek Maiden Win Of 2021 Against UAE In An International Friendly

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Aim To Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

WBBL 7: Teen India Batter Richa Ghosh Signs For Hobart Hurricanes

Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Falter, India Return Empty-Handed

Spain Name Barcelona Teenager Gavi Paez For Nations League Semifinal Vs Italy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

Europa League: Marseille-Galatasaray Encounter Halted After Rivals Fans clash

Europa League: Marseille-Galatasaray Encounter Halted After Rivals Fans clash

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinal Vs Spain

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinal Vs Spain

Brazil Football Legend Pele Leaves Hospital After Weeks

Brazil Football Legend Pele Leaves Hospital After Weeks

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Smriti Mandhana Ton - Highlights

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Smriti Mandhana Ton - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

Outlook Web Bureau / India were 276 for five when the match was halted on the second day. Catch Day 2 highlights of AUS Women vs IND Women, Day-Night Test here.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement