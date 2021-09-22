Rajasthan Royals’ middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror smashed the 400th six in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The fourth and final six off Deepak Hooda during his 43-run knock against Punjab Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 21) was the 400th in 63rd innings of the 32nd match in this tournament.

The quadruple century of sixes was completed in the 61st innings of the 31st match last year. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shivam Dube hit the 400th six off Punjab Kings’ Ravi Bishnoi at Sharjah on October 15, 2020.

As many as 79 batsmen hit 407 sixes so far (match 32) with Punjab Kings’ Lokesh Rahul topped the list with 18 sixes in eight innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow is in the second position with 15 sixes in seven innings Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard is third with 14 sixes in eight innings.

As far as teams are concerned, Chennai have hit the most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Nine players from Kolkata’s franchise have contributed 48 sixes of the 301 sixes in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals batsmen have hit sixes than any other team with 11 players having hit sixes. Delhi Capitals’ six players hit 24 sixes in seven matches which is the fewest among the eight teams.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-14:

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Chennai Super Kings - 8 - 69 - 9 - Faf du Plessis/Ambati Rayudu (9 sixes each);

Punjab Kings - 9 - 64 - 11 - Lokesh Rahul (18 sixes);

Rajasthan Royals - 8 - 60 - 14 - Jos Buttler (13 sixes);

Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 - 50 - 9 - Andre Russell (13 sixes);

Mumbai Indians - 8 - 46 - 10 -Kieron Pollard (14 sixes);

Bangalore Challengers - 8 - 43 -9 - Glenn Maxwell/A de Villiers (10 sixes each);

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7 - 43 - 11 - Jonny Bairstow (15 sixes);

Delhi Capitals - 8 - 32 - 6 - Prithvi Shaw (12 sixes);

Total - 32 - 407 - 79 - Lokesh Rahul (18 sixes).