October 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Rafael Nadal Is The Pride Of Spain: Luis Enrique

Rafael Nadal Is The Pride Of Spain: Luis Enrique

After securing his 13th French Open triumph on Sunday, Rafael Nadal won glowing praise from Spain coach Luis Enrique

Omnisport 12 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rafael Nadal Is The Pride Of Spain: Luis Enrique
Rafael Nadal
AP Photo
Rafael Nadal Is The Pride Of Spain: Luis Enrique
outlookindia.com
2020-10-12T20:22:55+05:30

Rafael Nadal has been labelled as "the pride of our country" by Spain boss Luis Enrique following his latest French Open triumph. (More Sports News)

Nadal made it 13 Roland Garros titles with a straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday, taking him level with Roger Federer on 20 grand slams.

It was his 100th match win at the event in Paris at a major he has dominated, losing only twice.

Nadal's supremacy in his 6-0 6-2 7-5 win against the world number one on Philippe Chatrier was underlined by the fact he made just 14 unforced errors to his opponent's 52.

And Luis Enrique, whose side face Ukraine in the Nations League on Tuesday, heaped praise on his 34-year-old compatriot.

"I want to congratulate him on behalf of the [Spanish Football] Federation," he said.

"I remember his way of facing failures and his respect for his opponents. 

"He is the pride of our country. He offers us a lesson in life."

Nadal has now moved to 999 career wins across all tournaments, with 201 defeats, and has captured 86 titles.

In the titles reckoning he sits fourth in the Open Era (behind Jimmy Connors' 109, Roger Federer's 103 and Ivan Lendl's 94). A startling 60 of those titles from Nadal have come on clay.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Handed Salford City Reins

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Rafael Nadal Luis Enrique Tennis Football French Open Spain national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos