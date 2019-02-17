Qatar Invites India's 1983, 2011 Cricket World Cup Champs For FIFA 2022

Both the Indians cricket World Cup winning teams have been invited to attend the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar.

Admitting that cricket is a big sport in India, Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, extended the invitation to the members of winning squads.

Kapil Dev led India to their first ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Mahendra Singh Dhoni replicated the feat in 2011.

"It is safe to say that this world cup (in Qatar in 2022) is for all of us to celebrate. I think I have to say, we look forward to welcoming you there (in Qatar)," Nasser Al Khater said at an awards function in Mumbai over the weekend.

"I did not realise how big cricket was in India, so I know that there are some members from the 1983 World Cup winning team, that beat the West Indies, are here (at the awards function), and there are members from the team that won the(cricket) World Cup in 2011. I extend you a special invitation to come and attend the football world cup in Qatar," Khater said.

He also extended a special welcome to footballers from India.

Qatar will host football's quadrennial showpiece in 2022.

