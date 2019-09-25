PV Sindhu Suffers Shock First-Round Exit At Korea Open Badminton

PV Sindhu crashed out of the Korea Open badminton tournament in the opening round after losing to American Beiwen Zhang here on Wednesday (September 25).

Sindhu, who became the first Indian to win Badminton World Championships gold last month, was beaten 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 by World No. 10 Beiwen in a contest that lasted 57 minutes. (BADMINTON NEWS)

The Indian had also made an early exit from the China Open earlier this month. Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist and the current World No. 3, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 12-21, 21-13, 21-19 to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Praneeth Injured

In men's singles, B Sai Praneeth was forced to retire midway in his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Praneeth had lost the first game 9-21 and was trailing 7-11 in the second when he chose to retire because of injury, thus sending Antonsen through to the Round of 16.

The 27-year-old had entered the Korea Open on the back of an exit at the quarterfinal stage of the China Open last week where he lost to World No. 9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Before that, he had won bronze medal at the World Championships in Basel, ending India's 36-year drought for a medal in men's singles category.

(With Agency Inputs)