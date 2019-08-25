Relentless PV Sindhu Smashes Nozomi Okuhara, First Indian To Win World Badminton Crown

PV Sindhu on Sunday (August 25) became the first Indian to win Badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Sindhu won 21-7, 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, the 24-year-old Indian finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

It was Sindhu's fifth World Championships medal -- joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China -- to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

Apart from Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth bagged a medal at the World Championships.

Praneeth's impressive run in the event ended as he succumbed to defending champion Kento Momota in a lop-sided semifinal (13-21, 8-21) to settle for bronze.

The Indian still achieved the rare distinction of becoming the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a medal in the prestigious tournament.

Prakash Padukone was the first to win a men's singles World Championships medal -- a bronze -- in the 1983 edition.

