Relentless PV Sindhu Smashes Nozomi Okuhara, First Indian To Win World Badminton Crown

PV Sindhu thrashed Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win her first gold medal and fifth overall at the Badminton World Championships.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
PV Sindhu registered a a 21-7, 21-7 win over Nozomi Okuhara.
PV Sindhu registered a a 21-7, 21-7 win over Nozomi Okuhara.

2019-08-25T19:03:03+0530

PV Sindhu on Sunday (August 25) became the first Indian to win Badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel. (HIGHLIGHTS

Sindhu won 21-7, 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, the 24-year-old Indian finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

It was Sindhu's fifth World Championships medal -- joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China -- to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

Apart from Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth bagged a medal at the World Championships. 

Praneeth's impressive run in the event ended as he succumbed to defending champion Kento Momota in a lop-sided semifinal (13-21, 8-21) to settle for bronze.

The Indian still achieved the rare distinction of becoming the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a medal in the prestigious tournament.

Prakash Padukone was the first to win a men's singles World Championships medal -- a bronze -- in the 1983 edition.

(PTI) 

