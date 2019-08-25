Live Badminton Score, BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu Aims Maiden Gold Vs Nozomi Okuhara

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF Badminton World Championships women's singles final at Basel (Switzerland) . After defeating China's Chen Yu Fei, Sindhu qualified for her third straight World Championships final, but has never won the elusive gold medal - something which she will be hoping to claim this time. After her semifinal victory, fifth seed Sindhu said, "Anything can happen in the final. Focus and patience will be key." Meanwhile, second seed Okuhara defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the semis. Ranked fifth in the world, Sindhu has faced Okuhara (ranked fourth) 15 times, with the Indian having a slender lead, 8-7. The duo have also faced each other twice in this competition, with both winning one each. In what is considered to be a hotly-contested rivalry in world badminton, both Sindhu and Okuhara will be hoping to trump over each other. Get live updates and live badminton score of the Badminton World Championships women's singles final between Nozomi Okuhara Vs PV Sindhu here

17:14 hrs IST: Hopefully Sindhu keeps her nerves and plays her natural style then we can expect her to edge past Okuhara. She will need to keep her calm throughout and also prevent some unforced errors, Okuhara could punish her. Winning the first few points and keeping the momentum with a variety of shots could be key to the Indian ace winning the match.

17:08 hrs IST: Sindhu is up next against Okuhara, two rivals who have played against each other since 2012, with the Indian edging past in terms of head-to-head.

Can the Indian ace shuttler win her first BWF World Championship title? Or will it be another silver medal for her?

17:05 hrs IST: Women's Doubles Finals Update | Defending champions Matsumoto/Nagahara have defeated Fukushima/Hirota in a three-game thriller (21-11, 20-22, 23-21).

16:52 hrs IST: Then in their very next match on November 2014 in the Hong Kong Open, Okuhara defeated Sindhu in another epic match (21-17, 13-21, 21-11).

16:50 hrs IST: Here is some trivia for all of you. Okuhara and Sindhu played their first-ever match on July 2012 in the Badminton Asia Youth U-19 Championship.

It was a close encounter, which saw the Japanese lose to the Indian shuttler (21-18, 17-21, 20-22).

16:46 hrs IST: In the ongoing women's doubles match, Matsumoto/Nagahara are currently leading against Fukushima/Hirota in the third game (21-11, 20-22, 11-9).

16:44 hrs IST: Although Sindhu is leading in terms of head-to-head against Okuhara, she still knows that it is going to be a very tough match. She will be tested to her limits and will need full concentration. God knows! It could again be another two-hour thriller!

16:38 hrs IST: We were talking about Pullela Gopichand earlier. He was pretty honest, when asked about his role as the national head coach. He said, "Unfortunately in India, we don’t follow a system. The role of a chief national coach is purely ornamental. Badminton may be an individual sport but it’s not necessary that training has to be individualistic."

"China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Denmark are training individual athletes in a team-like environment. We don’t," he further added.

16:33 hrs IST: What a dramatic second game!

In the ongoing women's doubles match, Matsumoto/Nagahara have been held back by Fukushima/Hirota (21-11, 20-22), with the match going into the third game.

Complete end-to-end action!

16:25 hrs IST: Sindhu and Okuhara have had some epic matches. In the 2017 World Championships final, the Japanese had to fight for 2 hours and then finally beat her rival. We should expect another titanic final today!

16:19 hrs IST: A lot is expected from Sindhu, also an Olympic silver medallist. She has been in good form, but has faltered in some big matches. But come 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she is expected to win the gold medal for India.

Outlook spoke to Pullela Gopichand sometime back, and asked about India's chances in badminton in the upcoming Olympics. He said, "Sindhu and Saina are our best bets in women’s singles. Both should qualify easily. In men’s singles, we will have to wait and see how things go. India haven’t had a great year so far but Kidambi Srikkanth is capable of producing good results."

"In men’s doubles, the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (they stunned world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 in Thailand) will shape up well and gives India an outside chance of a medal. First, we must try and get as many berths as possible for Tokyo. Once there, anything can happen", he further added.

16:16 hrs IST: Elsewhere in the women's doubles final, Matsumoto/Nagahara are currently behind after winning the first set against Fukushima/Hirota (21-11, 8-12).

16:12 hrs IST: Replying to Kashyap's comment, Saina also expressed her disappointment over the umpiring decisions. She tweeted, "still can’t believe 2 match points which the umpire overruled in the second game . And the umpire tells me in the mid of second game “let the line umpires do their job” and I dnt understand suddenly how the umpire overruled the match points..very sick".

still can’t believe 2 match points which the umpire overruled in the second game . And the umpire tells me in the mid of second game “let the line umpires do their job” and I dnt understand suddenly how the umpire overruled the match points..very sick @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF https://t.co/1p4PP4yXzc — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 23, 2019

16:06 hrs IST: Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal lost in the pre-quarterfinals against World No.12 Mia Blichfeldt (21-15, 25-27, 12-21).

The second game was pretty controversial for Nehwal, which saw 52 points being played. She had two match points while also saving five-game points.

After the match, Parupalli Kashyap took to Twitter and said, "2 match-points snatched away by bad umpiring . And numerous wrong decisions . Unbelievable that there are no reviews on other courts at the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. When will our sport get better ? SICK."



2 match-points snatched away by bad umpiring . And numerous wrong decisions . Unbelievable that there are no reviews on other courts at the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. When will our sport get better ? SICK @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF @NSaina #feelingcheated #totalbwfworldchampionships2019 — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 23, 2019

16:01 hrs IST: Elsewhere in the women's doubles final, Matsumoto/Nagahara have won the first set against Fukushima/Hirota.

Sindhu will play against Okuhara after this match.

15:47 hrs IST: Many badminton across the world think PV Sindhu is among the best in the world right now. She has a huge fan following too and is also one of the highest-paid female athletes. But her coach Kim Ji Hyun thinks that the Indian shuttler still has a long way to go.

Speaking to the world badminton website, she said, "The way she plays, I feel it’s not smart enough. I mean, at the top level, you have to be smart. It has to be a combination, like your technique, and hitting and mentality. There are so many skills she has to work on, especially net skills and deception. Step by step. We’re working on skills, and changing tactics, as you can’t use the same tactics over and over again".

15:32 hrs IST: In the semis, Sindhu faced China's Chen Yu Fei. The back-to-back silver medalist beat the Yu Fei; 21-7, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Okuhara showed grit and determination in her win against Ratchanok Intanon in the semis; 17-21, 21-18, 21-15. An exciting match awaits us!

15:23 hrs IST: The last time PV Sindhu met Nozomi Okuhara was during the Indonesia Open on July 19, 2019. The Japanese shuttler lost to the Indian; 14-21, 17-21.

15:07 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the BWF World Championships women's singles final between PV Sindhu and the 2017 champion Nozomi Okuhara.