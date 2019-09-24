September 24, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PV Sindhu Suffers Huge Setback As Coach Kim Ji Hyun Forced To Quit

PV Sindhu Suffers Huge Setback As Coach Kim Ji Hyun Forced To Quit

Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun was instrumental in PV Sindhu winning her maiden Badminton World Championships gold in Basel recently.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PV Sindhu Suffers Huge Setback As Coach Kim Ji Hyun Forced To Quit
Kim Ji Hyun won a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.
BWF
PV Sindhu Suffers Huge Setback As Coach Kim Ji Hyun Forced To Quit
outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T09:58:02+0530

PV Sindhu’s Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, who played a pivotal role in the World No. 3 Indian becoming a world champion, has stepped down on personal grounds. (BADMINTON NEWS

According to a report in The Times of India, Kim's family requires her presence in New Zealand to tend to her husband, who suffered a stroke a few weeks back and may need surgery to get better.

Last month, Sindhu, the World No. 3, thrashed Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win her first gold medal and fifth overall at the Badminton World Championships. After her victory in Basel, Sindhu thanked Kim for the improvement she has made under her.

"I really focussed this time and of course now I have a new coach -- Miss Kim. I've been training under her for the past couple of months and certainly I have improved a lot under her. I am really very thankful to her," Sindhu had said.

Kim is an experienced badminton coach. Also, the 45-year-old Kim is a gold medallist in the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and won the World Junior Girls title in Jakarta in 1989. She took part in two Olympics in 1996 and 2000 and retired in 2001. A lot of her success came in team tournaments like the Uber and Sudirman Cups.

Kim’s resignation increases the workload of national coach Pullela Gopichand, who feels there should be more people in the coaching staff. 

“It’s nice to have help (in the coaching staff). We have got a lot of players in the singles like Sindhu, Saina (Nehwal), (Kidambi) Srikanth. In big tournaments, I have multiple players to take care of. It’s not possible for me to be present everywhere. With Kim on board, it was great," Gopichand had told Outlook.

Interestingly, Kim is India's third foreign coach to have resigned without completing the tenure.

Renowned Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo, who had guided the men's singles shuttlers progress on the world stage, had resigned abruptly in late 2017 from the Indian national badminton team citing personal reasons. He later joined the Singapore squad.

Malaysia's Tan Kim Her had also stepped down as India's doubles coach early this year, 18 months before his tenure was to end at the Tokyo Olympics.

With Tokyo Olympics just 11 months away, Badminton Association of India (BAI) has a difficult task of finding another coach who will fill the void left by Kim.

(With PTI Inputs)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu Kim Ji Hyun Pullela Gopichand New Delhi Badminton Sports
Next Story : Tri-Series Final: Afghanistan Sweat Over Skipper Rashid Khan's Fitness Against Bangladesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement