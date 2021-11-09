Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Oinam Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

The Padma awards are given in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Oinam Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards
Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom is a six-time AIBA women's boxing champion. | Courtesy: Twitter (@rashtrapatibhvn)

Trending

MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Oinam Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T01:09:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 1:09 am

Some of India's greatest women sports stars, including Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom and former India national women's football captain, Oinam Bembem Devi, were on Monday conferred Padma awards for their exceptional at ceremonies held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (More Sports News)

The face of women boxing in India, Mary Kom was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

Kom is a six-time AIBA women's boxing champion.

Sindhu, arguably India's most decorated badminton player, was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, while Bembem was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

Captain of the Indian women's hockey team, Rani Rampal was among those who received the Padma Shri.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

There were two Padma awards ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021 held in the morning and evening. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021.

The Padma awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Those awarded Padma Vibhushan also include former union ministers George Fernandes (posthumous), Arun Jaitley (posthumous), Sushma Swaraj (posthumous) and Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical and semi-classical vocalist.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mary Kom P.V. Sindhu Delhi Badminton Football Other Sports Awards/Recognition Padma Awards Boxing Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli On Last Day As India's T20 Captain: 'The Day I Lose Intensity, I Will Quit'

Virat Kohli On Last Day As India's T20 Captain: 'The Day I Lose Intensity, I Will Quit'

India End ICC T20 World Cup 2021 On A High, Beat Namibia By Nine Wickets

ISSF President’s Cup: Indian Shooters Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Enter Pistol Final

Lionel Messi Arrives In Argentina For World Cup Qualifiers Against Uruguay And Brazil

Newcastle United Hire Eddie Howe As Manager

Ravi Shastri Defends 'Physically, Mentally Drained' Cricketers, Says India Didn't Even Try To Win T220 World Cup

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona's New Head Coach At Camp Nou - WATCH

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Era Comes To An End: Look At Indian Cricket's Major Achievement During Their Cracking Stint

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri Says He Is Leaving Rahul Dravid With 'One Of The Greatest Indian Cricket Teams'

Ravi Shastri Says He Is Leaving Rahul Dravid With 'One Of The Greatest Indian Cricket Teams'

Virat Kohli Hints Rohit Sharma As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Virat Kohli Hints Rohit Sharma As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Chattisgarh Stun Mumbai, Bengal Climb To Second Place Behind Karnataka

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Chattisgarh Stun Mumbai, Bengal Climb To Second Place Behind Karnataka

T20 World Cup: James Vince Replaces Injured Jason Roy In England Squad

T20 World Cup: James Vince Replaces Injured Jason Roy In England Squad

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement