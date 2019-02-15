﻿
In one of the worst-ever terror attacks in recent times, a suicide bomber rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel.

15 February 2019
Indian national men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli was slammed by angry fans for his ill-timed promotional tweet while the nation is mourning for the lost of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday.

In one of the worst-ever terror attacks in recent times, a suicide bomber rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistan-based terror outfit released a video clip of the suicide bomber, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar.

Indian sports fraternity expressed grief with the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Vijender Singh demanding action.

Unlike his fellow sports stars, Kohli's timeline on Thursday showed a promotional tweet about the Indian Sports Honours. With no reaction from the skipper, fans targeted the 30-year-old and his promotional tweet.

Kohli later deleted the tweet and on Friday offered his "heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers."

The right-handed batsman is likely to lead the Men in Blue against the visiting Australian team after spending a break from national duties.

