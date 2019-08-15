﻿
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers Register Big Win Over Puneri Paltan

Captain Deepak Hooda was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers, picking nine raid points as his side beat Puneri Paltan 33-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2019
This was Jaipur Pink Panthers’ fifth win in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019.
Deepak Hooda shone as Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. (SPORTS NEWS

Captain Hooda was once again the star for Pink Panthers, picking nine raid points and marshalling his troops well throughout the match.

The first half began with a blitzkrieg, with Nitin Tomar securing a bonus point for the Maharashtra side. But Deepak Hooda, arguably the most improved Kabaddi player in recent years, secured a raid point immediately for the Panthers with his signature hand touch and in the process sent Paltan's star raider Tomar to the bench.

Paltan struggled after that and committed too many blunders in defence, resulting in a flurry of successful raids for Pink Panthers.

The season one champions secured their first all-out of the match in the 16th minute and the restart wasn't too different for the Paltans after a raid by Hooda sent both their defenders Girish Ernak and Shubham Shinde out.

The half ended with a healthy six-point lead for Jaipur Pink Panthers (17-11).

