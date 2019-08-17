﻿
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Trophy Target A Personal Ambition For Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says winning a trophy this season is a purely personal objective and not a barometer for Tottenham Hotspur as a club.

Omnisport 17 August 2019
Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur reached the UEFA Champions League final last term before losing to eventual champions Liverpool.
AP
Failing to secure silverware would not be a failure for Tottenham, claims Mauricio Pochettino, despite his own hope to end the drought. (FOOTBALL NEWS

On the eve of his sixth campaign in charge, Spurs boss Pochettino admitted the time had come for him to deliver silverware.

The comments contrasted with his previously held view that a trophy was less important than cementing a place in the Premier League's top four.

Tottenham achieved that top-four aim last term while reaching the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Pochettino claims his goals have not changed since that result and are not necessarily an accurate measure of success.

"Of course it was always my priority [to win trophies], but it was a big priority to help the club," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"It doesn't change that. Always my priority is to win, to win games and trophies.

"I think a few days ago someone asked me what my aim was for this season.

"My personal objective is to win a trophy, but that doesn't mean that winning a trophy is compulsory, or that it will be an unsuccessful season if we do not win a trophy.

"But personally, if at the end we do not win a trophy, for myself that is going to be an unsuccessful season.

"But that does not mean that it will be unsuccessful for the club. That is for myself, not the collective."

