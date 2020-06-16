Premier League Is Back: The Complete Schedule For The Remaining Fixtures

After a three-month absence, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday.
Aston Villa host Sheffield United to get things off and running before Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for a fixture that was postponed on March 11 after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.
Those games precede a full round of fixtures that begin this Friday, with Norwich City versus Southampton and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham against his former employers Manchester United.
Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, although they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday if City lose to Arsenal.
There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against relegation.
Here, in full, are the 92 remaining games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.
17.06.2020— Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020
Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place
Matchday 28
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (June 17, 18:00 BST)
Manchester City vs Arsenal (June 17, 20:15 BST)
Matchday 30
Norwich City vs Southampton (June 19, 18:00 BST)
Tottenham vs Manchester United (June 19, 20:15 BST)
Watford vs Leicester City (June 20, 12:30 BST)
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal (June 20, 15:00 BST)
West Ham vs Wolves (June 20, 17:30 BST)
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (June 20, 19:45 BST)
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United (June 21, 14:00 BST)
Aston Villa vs Chelsea (June 21, 16:15 BST)
Everton vs Liverpool (June 21, 19:00 BST)
Manchester City vs Burnley (June 22, 20:00 BST)
Matchday 31
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion (June 23, 18:00 BST)
Tottenham vs West Ham (June 23, 20:15 BST)
Manchester United vs Sheffield United (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Norwich City vs Everton (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Wolves vs Bournemouth (June 24, 18:00 BST)
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (June 24, 20:15 BST)
Burnley vs Watford (June 25, 18:00 BST)
Southampton vs Arsenal (June 25, 18:00 BST)
Chelsea vs Manchester City (June 25, 20:15 BST)
Matchday 32
Aston Villa vs Wolves (June 27, 12:30 BST)
Watford vs Southampton (June 28, 16:30 BST)
Crystal Palace vs Burnley (June 29, 20:00 BST)
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United (June 30, 20:15 BST)
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United (July 1, 18:00 BST)
Arsenal vs Norwich City (July 1, 18:00 BST)
Everton vs Leicester City (July 1, 18:00 BST)
West Ham vs Chelsea (July 1, 20:15 BST)
Sheffield United vs Tottenham (July 2, 18:00 BST)
Manchester City vs Liverpool (July 2, 20:15 BST)
Matchday 33
*Kick-off times of matches on or after July 3 are to be confirmed
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Watford
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs West Ham
Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Everton
Wolves vs Arsenal
Matchday 34
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Everton vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Watford vs Norwich City
West Ham vs Burnley
Matchday 35
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich City vs West Ham
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Watford vs Newcastle United
Wolves vs Everton
Matchday 36
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham vs Watford
Matchday 37
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham
Norwich City vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Watford vs Manchester City
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Matchday 38
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea vs Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Aston Villa
