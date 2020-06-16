Premier League Is Back: The Complete Schedule For The Remaining Fixtures

After a three-month absence, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday.

Aston Villa host Sheffield United to get things off and running before Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for a fixture that was postponed on March 11 after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.

Those games precede a full round of fixtures that begin this Friday, with Norwich City versus Southampton and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham against his former employers Manchester United.

Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, although they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday if City lose to Arsenal.

There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against relegation.

Here, in full, are the 92 remaining games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

17.06.2020



Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

Matchday 28

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (June 17, 18:00 BST)

Manchester City vs Arsenal (June 17, 20:15 BST)

Matchday 30

Norwich City vs Southampton (June 19, 18:00 BST)

Tottenham vs Manchester United (June 19, 20:15 BST)

Watford vs Leicester City (June 20, 12:30 BST)

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal (June 20, 15:00 BST)

West Ham vs Wolves (June 20, 17:30 BST)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (June 20, 19:45 BST)

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United (June 21, 14:00 BST)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (June 21, 16:15 BST)

Everton vs Liverpool (June 21, 19:00 BST)

Manchester City vs Burnley (June 22, 20:00 BST)





Matchday 31

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion (June 23, 18:00 BST)

Tottenham vs West Ham (June 23, 20:15 BST)

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Norwich City vs Everton (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Wolves vs Bournemouth (June 24, 18:00 BST)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (June 24, 20:15 BST)

Burnley vs Watford (June 25, 18:00 BST)

Southampton vs Arsenal (June 25, 18:00 BST)

Chelsea vs Manchester City (June 25, 20:15 BST)





Matchday 32

Aston Villa vs Wolves (June 27, 12:30 BST)

Watford vs Southampton (June 28, 16:30 BST)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (June 29, 20:00 BST)

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United (June 30, 20:15 BST)

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United (July 1, 18:00 BST)

Arsenal vs Norwich City (July 1, 18:00 BST)

Everton vs Leicester City (July 1, 18:00 BST)

West Ham vs Chelsea (July 1, 20:15 BST)

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (July 2, 18:00 BST)

Manchester City vs Liverpool (July 2, 20:15 BST)





Matchday 33

*Kick-off times of matches on or after July 3 are to be confirmed

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Everton

Wolves vs Arsenal

Matchday 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham vs Burnley

Matchday 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolves vs Everton

Matchday 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham vs Watford

Matchday 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Matchday 38

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Aston Villa