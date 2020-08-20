Premier League fixtures: Mid-season Tests Could Determine Manchster City's Title Fate

Manchester City's hopes of regaining the Premier League title are likely to hinge on a pivotal period of matches in the middle of the 2020-21 season. (More Football News)
After Thursday's fixture announcement, City are set to have a reasonably tough start in an away game against Wolves on September 19, with their home opener against Aston Villa postponed to a later date.
Matches against Leicester City and Arsenal also appear in the first seven, but it is after that where Pep Guardiola's men face their most significant tests.
Between November 7 and March 6 – a run of 20 matches – City will play champions Liverpool twice, negotiate both derbies against Manchester United and have two meetings with Tottenham, along with away games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton.
If Guardiola can get through that section of the calendar and remain in contention, he will like his chances with a home match against Chelsea on May 8 being the only fixture from their last 11 which is against another member of the big six.
City finish their season with away games against Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion before a home contest with Everton on May 23.
Manchester City's fixtures in full:
TBC - Manchester City v Aston Villa (postponed from Sep 12)
September 19 - Wolves v Manchester City
September 26 - Manchester City v Leicester City
October 3 - Leeds United v Manchester City
October 17 - Manchester City v Arsenal
October 24 - West Ham v Manchester City
October 31 - Sheffield United v Manchester City
November 7 - Manchester City v Liverpool
November 21 - Tottenham v Manchester City
November 28 - Manchester City v Burnley
December 5 - Manchester City v Fulham
December 12 - Manchester United v Manchester City
December 16 - Manchester City v West Brom
December 19 - Southampton v Manchester City
December 26 - Manchester City v Newcastle United
December 28 - Everton v Manchester City
January 2 - Chelsea v Manchester City
January 13 - Manchester City v Brighton
January 16 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace
January 26 - West Brom v Manchester City
January 30 - Manchester City v Sheffield United
February 2 - Burnley v Manchester City
February 6 - Liverpool v Manchester City
February 13 - Manchester City v Tottenham
February 20 - Arsenal v Manchester City
February 27 - Manchester City v West Ham
March 6 - Manchester City v Manchester United
March 13 - Fulham v Manchester City
March 20 - Manchester City v Wolves
April 3 - Leicester City v Manchester City
April 10 - Manchester City v Leeds United
April 17 - Aston Villa v Manchester City
April 24 - Manchester City v Southampton
May 1 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City
May 8 - Manchester City v Chelsea
May 12 - Newcastle United v Manchester City
May 15 - Brighton v Manchester City
May 23 - Manchester City v Everton
