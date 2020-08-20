Premier League fixtures: Mid-season Tests Could Determine Manchster City's Title Fate

Manchester City's hopes of regaining the Premier League title are likely to hinge on a pivotal period of matches in the middle of the 2020-21 season. (More Football News)

After Thursday's fixture announcement, City are set to have a reasonably tough start in an away game against Wolves on September 19, with their home opener against Aston Villa postponed to a later date.

Matches against Leicester City and Arsenal also appear in the first seven, but it is after that where Pep Guardiola's men face their most significant tests.

Between November 7 and March 6 – a run of 20 matches – City will play champions Liverpool twice, negotiate both derbies against Manchester United and have two meetings with Tottenham, along with away games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton.

If Guardiola can get through that section of the calendar and remain in contention, he will like his chances with a home match against Chelsea on May 8 being the only fixture from their last 11 which is against another member of the big six.

City finish their season with away games against Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion before a home contest with Everton on May 23.





Manchester City's fixtures in full:

TBC - Manchester City v Aston Villa (postponed from Sep 12)

September 19 - Wolves v Manchester City

September 26 - Manchester City v Leicester City

October 3 - Leeds United v Manchester City

October 17 - Manchester City v Arsenal

October 24 - West Ham v Manchester City

October 31 - Sheffield United v Manchester City

November 7 - Manchester City v Liverpool

November 21 - Tottenham v Manchester City

November 28 - Manchester City v Burnley

December 5 - Manchester City v Fulham

December 12 - Manchester United v Manchester City

December 16 - Manchester City v West Brom

December 19 - Southampton v Manchester City

December 26 - Manchester City v Newcastle United

December 28 - Everton v Manchester City

January 2 - Chelsea v Manchester City

January 13 - Manchester City v Brighton

January 16 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace

January 26 - West Brom v Manchester City

January 30 - Manchester City v Sheffield United

February 2 - Burnley v Manchester City

February 6 - Liverpool v Manchester City

February 13 - Manchester City v Tottenham

February 20 - Arsenal v Manchester City

February 27 - Manchester City v West Ham

March 6 - Manchester City v Manchester United

March 13 - Fulham v Manchester City

March 20 - Manchester City v Wolves

April 3 - Leicester City v Manchester City

April 10 - Manchester City v Leeds United

April 17 - Aston Villa v Manchester City

April 24 - Manchester City v Southampton

May 1 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City

May 8 - Manchester City v Chelsea

May 12 - Newcastle United v Manchester City

May 15 - Brighton v Manchester City

May 23 - Manchester City v Everton