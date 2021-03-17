March 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Portugal Coach Fernando Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Focused On Winning World Cup Amid Club Speculation

Portugal Coach Fernando Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Focused On Winning World Cup Amid Club Speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo's club future may be unclear but his Portugal coach Fernando Santos insists the 36-year-old is focused on winning next year's World Cup.

Omnisport 17 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Focused On Winning World Cup Amid Club Speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo has played at four World Cups, with Portugal's best result during his time being in 2006 when they came fourth in Germany,
File Photo
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo Focused On Winning World Cup Amid Club Speculation
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T11:47:46+05:30

Cristiano Ronaldo's club future may be unclear but Portugal coach Fernando Santos insists the 36-year-old is dreaming about playing at and winning next year's World Cup. (More Football News)

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus this close season, including speculation linking him with MLS, along with a possible return to Real Madrid.

Amid that, Santos moved to clarify that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was committed to playing for Portugal at the World Cup as they chase their maiden Jules Rimet Trophy.

"[Cristiano] has a big dream, that one I know," Santos said.

"He has this big dream of participating in what we are setting out to do, that is the goal of playing in a World Cup and winning it.

"That is the main goal, the rest has to stay away from the national team."

Ronaldo has played at four World Cups, with Portugal's best result during his time being in 2006 when they came fourth in Germany, while they were knocked out in the last 16 in both 2010 and 2018.

Portugal finished third at the 1966 World Cup before failing to qualify again for the tournament for another 20 years.

They won Euro 2016 with Ronaldo scoring three goals in the campaign, although he went off injured early in the final.

Portugal will return to competitive action later this month with World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Why Not?': Zinedine Zidane Aims For Real Madrid La Liga And Champions League Title Success

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Portugal national football team FIFA Football: FIFA World Cup Football Serie A Real Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos