Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli

Peng Shuai made headlines last month when a social media post from her account accused a former top Communist Party official of having forced her into sex. The social media post was taken down quickly.

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared at a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics promotional event recently. | File photo

Trending

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T10:53:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 10:53 am

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has told a Singapore newspaper that she never said she wrote of having been sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of having forced her into sex. (More Tennis News)

The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted a video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.

“First of all, I want to emphasise something that is very important. I have never said that I wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me. I need to emphasise this point very clearly,” Peng told the newspaper’s reporter.

The reporter did not ask how or why the lengthy and highly detailed November 2 post appeared or whether Peng’s account had been hacked. The paper said it interviewed Peng at a promotional event for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games which begin February 4.

She was filmed on the observation deck of a facility where she watched a freestyle ski competition alongside former NBA star Yao Ming and other Chinese sports figures. Peng dropped out of site after the accusation against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli briefly appeared on her verified Weibo social media before being swiftly removed.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Screenshots of the post were shared across the internet, drawing widespread concern about Peng’s safety from politicians, fellow tennis stars and the World Tennis Association, which announced it was suspending all events in China indefinitely.

Following the posting, the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion appeared standing beside a tennis court in Beijing, waving and signing oversize commemorative tennis balls for children. The foreign arm of state TV also issued a statement in English attributed to Peng that retracted her accusation against Zhang.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon questioned the emailed statement's legitimacy while others said it only increased their concern about her safety. In the Lianhe Zaobao interview, Peng said she wrote the statement in Chinese and it was later translated into English but that there was no substantive difference in meaning between the two versions.

Zhang, 75, was a member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee until 2018 and a top lieutenant to president and party leader Xi Jinping. He has not appeared in public or commented on Peng’s accusation.

Simon said the move to put a halt to the tour's play in China, including Hong Kong, came with the backing of the WTA board of directors, players, tournaments and sponsors. It was the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body — and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Simon has made repeated calls for China to carry out an inquiry into the 35-year-old Peng's accusations and to allow the WTA to communicate directly with the former No. 1-ranked doubles player and owner of titles at Wimbledon and the French Open.

The IOC has taken a different tack, with top officials saying they believe Peng is fine after video chatting with her. The controversy surrounding Peng has added to protests over Beijing's hosting of the Winter Games because of the government’s human rights abuses.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Peng Shuai Beijing Tennis Sexual Assault Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

PAK vs NZ: To Make Up For 2021 Loss, New Zealand Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big

Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia, England (142/6), Need 326

Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Look To Revive Campaign, Face Massive Jamshedpur Test

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

After The Deluge

After The Deluge

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

Read More from Outlook

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Trisha Mukherjee / The Supreme Court issued an order on December 14 directing the states and union territories to start the process of of issuing identity proofs for sex workers. How easy will be to implement?

Advertisement