Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona

Pedri has been one of the very few bright spots for Barcelona over the past year, during which a president has resigned and its debt has skyrocketed.

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona
Pedri Gonzalez led Barcelona with 53 appearances, helping it win the Copa del Rey. | Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBarcelona)

Trending

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T11:43:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 11:43 am

Barcelona midfielder Pedri González signed a new contract through 2026, with the club hoping the teenager can help it recover from the traumatic departure of Lionel Messi. (More Football News)

Pedri has been one of the very few bright spots for Barcelona over the past year, during which a president has resigned and its debt has skyrocketed. Barcelona had to let Messi walk away when it could not pay his wages. Painful losses on the field have followed.

“My desire was to remain here for many years,” the 18-year-old Pedri said after signing.

“It is true that we are going through a difficult moment, but we are the greatest club in the world and we are going to work this out.”

Pedri is coming off a breakout season, his first with Barcelona after joining from Las Palmas. The playmaker led Barcelona with 53 appearances, helping it win the Copa del Rey.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Pedri also became a key player for Spain, helping the national team reach the semifinals of the European Championship and winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

His salary was not made public but Barcelona president Joan Laporta thanked Pedri for making “an effort” to reach an agreement that the cash-strapped club could afford.

An exultant Laporta, who at one point in their joint news conference accidently called Pedri “Messi,” said re-signing the teenager was "of those days when it pays to be Barça's president.”

In a sign of the expectations Barcelona has placed on Pedri, his contract includes a release clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the highest in club history. Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany said Pedri's release clause "means he will be off the market for several years.”

Pedri signed for Barcelona in 2019 from Las Palmas, a second-division club on his native Canary Islands. The transfer fee of 5 million euros ($5.8 million) proved a steal. At Barcelona, Pedri quickly convinced coach Ronald Koeman that he should be his central playmaker in a similar role to former great Andrés Iniesta.

Spain coach Luis Enrique took note and gave Pedri a starting spot in the European Championship, where his precision passing and ball control earned him the award for the tournament's best young player.

With Messi gone and no money to make big signings, Pedri forms part of a youth movement at Barcelona along with forward Ansu Fati and Gavi Páez, who recently became the youngest player to debut for Spain at age 17.

Pedri is currently recovering from a left thigh injury. He said that he did not believe the injury was due to the staggering total of 74 matches he played for country and club last season.

“I am eager to get back out there and make good on the trust that (the club) has placed in me,” Pedri said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Pedri Barcelona Spain FC Barcelona La Liga Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum

Ruturaj Gaikwad Will Be India's Next Cricket Star: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Avi Barot, Former India U-19 Cricket, Captain Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Late Controversial Kylian Mbappe Helps PSG Beat Angers In French Ligue 1

Rahul Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

MS Dhoni Hints At Chennai Super Kings Stay After Leading Team To Fourth IPL Title

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Sweeps Indian Premier League Individual Honours

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chennai Super Kings Cricketers Hail Management, Team Clarity For Success In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Cricketers Hail Management, Team Clarity For Success In IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Kolkata Knight Riders To Win Fourth Title

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Kolkata Knight Riders To Win Fourth Title

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman Out Of NZ’s Warm-Up Tie Vs Netherlands

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman Out Of NZ’s Warm-Up Tie Vs Netherlands

Thomas Cup Badminton: Indian Men Lose To Denmark In Quarterfinals To Bow Out

Thomas Cup Badminton: Indian Men Lose To Denmark In Quarterfinals To Bow Out

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress Working Committee will deliberate over key issues including organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation.

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement