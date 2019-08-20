﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Are Manchester United's Penalty Takers, Confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Are Manchester United's Penalty Takers, Confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's penalty duties are shared between Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba after the latter missed one in their latest Premier League encounter Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Omnisport 20 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Are Manchester United's Penalty Takers, Confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Pogba missed a crucial penalty against Wolves.
AP
Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Are Manchester United's Penalty Takers, Confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T15:06:42+0530

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are both Manchester United's designated penalty takers, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

With United drawing 1-1 at Wolves in the Premier League on Monday, Pogba won a penalty by drawing a foul from captain Conor Coady in the box.

After an on-field discussion over who would step up to take the kick, Pogba got the nod but saw his effort saved by Rui Patricio.

Rashford converted a penalty in last weekend's 4-0 defeat of Chelsea and the striker has a 100 per cent record from the spot.

But at Molineux the England striker threw the ball to Pogba, who has now missed four Premier League penalties since the start of last season.

"Because the two are designated penalty shooters, it's up to them who feels it is theirs," Solskjae told Sky Sports. 

"Sometimes players feel they are confident enough to score. Paul scored so many for us but the keeper made a good save.

"They are very confident, Marcus scored last week and he would have loved it but Paul was also confident and I like that confidence."

Rashford also played down the penalty incident with Pogba when he went in front of the television cameras, United having missed the chance to move top of the Premier League table after two games.

"Paul wanted to take it, it's that simple," Rashford told Sky Sports. "Everyone can miss one, he's scored countless for us and throughout his career, it's normal. We forgot about it now and we go again.

ALSO READ: Transfer News: Barcelona To Submit Bid For PSG Star Neymar

"It's simple, if you want to take it, you take it. I took it last week so it's no problem for him to take it. It's unfortunate he didn't score it but that's football.

"The confidence you're going to score is always the same and so it should be. We practice all week and score the majority of the time so there's no reason not to be confident. 

"It's not on him [Pogba], it's as a team and we take that forward into the next game."

The other major talking point was Daniel James being shown a yellow card for simulation in the first half, but Solskjaer defended United's new signing.

"I don't think it's a booking, I've not seen it," said Solskjaer.

"He's so quick, he gets kicked so many times and gets a lot of yellows for defenders against him.

"Sometimes he gets fouled and it doesn't look like it. I don't think it's a yellow card from seeing it live."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Football Manchester United Sports
Next Story : Government Extends Deadline For Filing Appeals Against Non-Exclusion In NRC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters