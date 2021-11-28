Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Pat Cummins 'Won't Go Into Detail' But Reveals He Shared Secrets In Interview

Pat Cummins was made Australia's 47th Test captain ahead of the Ashes series after Tim Paine stepped down last week and took an indefinite break from cricket following the 'sexting scandal'.

Pat Cummins admitted that he was asked to 'confess' before getting Australia captaincy. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T17:02:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 5:07 pm

Australia's newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins has revealed that he was asked to share any secrets he might have had before he was handed the leadership role by the selection panel. (More Cricket News)

Cummins was made Australia's 47th Test captain ahead of Ashes series after Tim Paine stepped down last week and took an indefinite break from cricket following the 'sexting scandal'.

While Cummins was choosen for the top job, former skipper Steve Smith was handed the vice-captaincy, three years after he was suspended for a year for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

Asked if cricket Australia panel had asked him "anything like a confession" before being appointed as captain, Cummins replied in an affirmative.

"Yeah, there were a couple of questions. I won't go into detail," Cummins told ABC sport during an interview but did not share the details.

"It was a really good open discussion. We talked about a lot of different things. So we both left it feeling really comfortable," said the 28-year-old Cummins.

The five-person panel comprised selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, former Australia batter and current CA board member Mel Jones, CEO Nick Hockley and chair Richard Freudenstein.

Australia had little time to prepare for the Ashes with the pace trio of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc lacking in game time in red-ball cricket as they were busy with the ICC T20 World Cup.

However, Australian bowling coach Andrew McDonald said he won't accept any excuse from his pace bowling unit as the opening Test begins on December 8.

"...It was always going to be a shortened prep, and less than ideal switching formats and quarantine and all that stuff," McDonald said during Australia's first practice session on Sunday.

"But I think the art of the modern-day cricketer is to be able to adapt to that. There'll be no excuses from our end and I'm sure there'll be no excuses from England's end either."

The members of Australia's Ashes squad, who had participated at the T20 World Cup in UAE, are currently training at their quarantine centre in Gold Coast.

"We've had fantastic facilities up here. The weathe has been challenging at times but we've still been able to get out into the centre. Also, these guys have got a lot of Test experience to draw upon," McDonald told news.com.au.

"So changing formats is something that they've been able to deal with across their careers. I think we'll be really, really, really well-prepared."

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

