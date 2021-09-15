Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee

Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee

IOC expressed dissatisfaction with the work done by the AIBA to address concerns related to its governance, finances and the refereeing and judging system.

Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee
The International Olympic Committee wants the AIBA to have a live scoring system in place for World Championships next month in Serbia.

Trending

Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T22:08:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 10:08 pm

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday ‘restated its deepest concerns’ on boxing's place in the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing ‘unresolved’ issues with the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) governance structure, financial situation and the scoring system even as the sport’s governing body promised to ‘exceed’ the laid down criteria. (Other Sports)

In a letter addressed to AIBA president Umar Kremlev, IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper said the Olympic body's Executive Board has asked him and its Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer to ‘follow up’ on the situation.

The AIBA responded by saying that it is doing everything that the IOC expects from it. “AIBA has been working on comprehensive reform for some time now and is grateful for the IOC's public acknowledgment that a step forward has certainly been taken in terms of good governance...,” the AIBA stated in an e-mail to this agency, responding to the IOC letter.

In the four-page communication, IOC expressed dissatisfaction with the work done by the AIBA to address concerns related to its governance, finances and the refereeing and judging system that has been under intense scrutiny since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“On the basis of the above, the IOC Executive Board restated its deepest concerns and reiterated its previous position regarding the place of boxing in the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and future editions of the Olympic Games,” the letter stated.

The AIBA said it would do more than what has been mandated to regain the IOC’s confidence. “Wide-ranging reforms are already underway in terms of financial integrity, good governance and sporting integrity, including all the areas mentioned by the IOC and more," the AIBA said.

“Independent experts are involved in each of these sectors. AIBA is confident these reforms will see AIBA meet and even exceed the criteria laid down by the IOC for reinstatement.” The IOC said while it acknowledges that AIBA has taken ‘a step forward in the direction of better governance’ but several concerns remain unaddressed.

“...so far no new leadership team amongst the elected officials has been put in place to effectively embrace the change of culture in the governance of AIBA,” it said. “Therefore, the IOC would be pleased to receive information on the schedule for the renewal of the leadership, in particular the planned date for the AIBA Board of Directors’ elections, as well as the eligibility criteria and how they will be assessed.”

The AIBA was suspended in 2019 but Kremlev has said that he expects re-affiliation with the IOC by the end of this year after announcing a slew of measures to address the concerns raised by the governing body.

The IOC also raised questions with regards AIBA’s finances. The AIBA had declared itself debt-free a few months ago. “...IOC independent expert, EY, will assess AIBA's documentation supporting the effectiveness of the various announcements it published in the media related to the resolution of its indebtedness and its current and future financing plan,” it said.

“...requested documents include confirmed details on the resolution of the indebtedness and the terms of any sponsorship contract,” it explained. Touching on the subject of refereeing and judging, the IOC said it has been informed of controversial decisions during the senior Asian Championships and youth world championships held earlier this year.

 The AIBA has said it is investigating the matter. “We therefore anticipate that all such complaints and AIBA's full actions in response to such complaints will be documented in Professor McLaren's report by 30 September 2021,” it added referring to the investigation that has been launched by AIBA.

 The Olympic boxing competition in the Tokyo Games was conducted by the IOC’s Task Force and it asked AIBA to integrate the ‘best practices’ that the Boxing Task Force (BTF) had employed while selecting the officials.

 The IOC wants AIBA to have a live scoring system in place for the world championships next month in Serbia.

 

Tags

PTI Other Sports International Olympic Committee (IOC) AIBA (Boxing) Paris 2024 2024 Paris Olympic Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

Disciplined? TTFI Leaves Out Star Manika Batra From India's Asian Championships Squad

Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC Down 8-Man Kerala Blasters To Register Maiden Win

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis Wants To Pick Idol Mohammed Shami’s Brains

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Capable Of Beating India In Opener, Says All-Rounder Hasan Ali

IPL 2021 An Ideal Preparation For Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup, Says RCB’s Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Mulling New Strategy In UAE Leg, Hints Coach Mohammad Kaif

IPL 2021: Fans To Be Allowed in Stadiums In UAE; Tickets Go Live On September 16

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Will Be Captain In ICC T20 World Cup? BCCI Secy Jay Shah Gives His verdict

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Will Be Captain In ICC T20 World Cup? BCCI Secy Jay Shah Gives His verdict

Afghanistan's Women Footballers Escape To Pakistan After Taliban Threat

Afghanistan's Women Footballers Escape To Pakistan After Taliban Threat

Alyssa Healy Wants To Do A Rohit Sharma Across All Formats Of Cricket

Alyssa Healy Wants To Do A Rohit Sharma Across All Formats Of Cricket

What Makes Indian Pace Attack Different From Others? Dawid Malan Explains

What Makes Indian Pace Attack Different From Others? Dawid Malan Explains

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector allowing inclusion of a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

Advertisement