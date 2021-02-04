February 04, 2021
Corona
PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Keshav Maharaj Twin Strikes Puts Pakistan On Backfoot

South Africa will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive multi-game Test series loss away from home. Catch the Day 1 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match in Rawalpindi here.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 February 2021
Pakistan cricket team's skipper, Babar Azam and his South Africa's counterpart Quinton de Kock.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-02-04T11:35:33+05:30

South Africa will want to avoid being on the wrong end of a series sweep as they aim to end a barren run in Asia when they go up against Pakistan in the second Test.  Having suffered a seven-wicket defeat, the Proteas are now winless in their previous 13 Tests on the subcontinent, a dismal run of form that followed a 153-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2014.  The tourists were undone by Pakistan's spin pairing of Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali in the first game, with the duo taking 14 of the 20 South Africa wickets to fall at the National Stadium.
However, the venue for the second Test could offer a little more help to the quicker bowlers, a welcome boost for struggling South Africa as they bid to draw level. Catch the Day 1 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match here.

Live Scorecard | Cricket News | Match Preview | 1st Test Highlights

Teams:  Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (c), Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj

 

