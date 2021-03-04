March 04, 2021
Corona
Pakistan Super League's COVID-19 Count Goes Up To 6 After 3 More Players Test Positive

The PCB said in a statement that the three players are from two different teams and they will now self-isolate themselves for 10 days.

PTI 04 March 2021
Three more unnamed players participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL6) have tested positive for the COVID-19, the country's cricket board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.
The PCB said in a statement that the three players are from two different teams and they will now self-isolate themselves for 10 days.

"The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday's HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms," the PCB said.

"The HBL PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided," it added.

Earlier, England batsman Tom Banton had claimed that he was one of the two foreign players who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and he has been put under isolation.

PCB Director of Media Sami-ul Hasan Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.

Burney had not named the two players and the support staff member.

