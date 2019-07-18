Pakistan Needs Long-Term Captains, Says Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq's contract as Pakistan cricket team's chief selector ends on July 31. The former cricketer has already made it clear he will be stepping down, and has stated that the PCB needs to appoint long-term captains.

Inzamam feels that switching captains is not a good way to deal with things.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "Since being made captain, Sarfaraz has done well but had mixed performances. It's not my decision to keep him or remove him; that question needs to be asked of the relevant decision-makers. But captaincy is about a leader who must be expected to have enough confidence to be able to pass it on to his team."

"I personally believe this series-by-series captaincy isn't a feasible option and I am all for long-term captaincy. Whoever you name as captain, it's a hard choice. But then he should be supported 100 percent and given ample time and that's very important. All successful captains in the world have had long-term roles to make a difference," he quipped.

Pakistan finished fifth in the Cricket World Cup's league standings, missing out on a semifinal spot, although a late dramatic series of wins raised hopes.

