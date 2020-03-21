Pakistan Legend Javed Miandad Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Virat Kohli is a class batsman and that's why the 31-year-old is his favourite Indian cricketer. (More Cricket News)
According to Miandad, Kohli has performed across the world and his stats speak for himself.
"I was asked who the best in the Indian cricket team is, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said on his Youtube channel. "I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.
"Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn't play spinners well."
"He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class," he added.
Kohli, however, hasn't been in the best of forms considering his own standards in recent times. The Indian skipper could manage to score just 218 runs across formats in 11 outings against the Black Caps.
The Indian skipper has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is so far and has scored 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs respectively.
Coronavirus Highlights: No Passenger Trains From Midnight Saturday To 10 PM On Sunday; India Count Rises To 223
Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor Infected With Coronavirus; The London Return Hosted A Party For 100 People
'My Fight Begins Now': Father Of Nirbhaya Case Convict Says 'Courts Were Biased'
Govt To Give Collection Of PM Modi's Speeches To People At Quarantine Facilities
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final