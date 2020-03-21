March 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Pakistan Legend Javed Miandad Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer

Pakistan Legend Javed Miandad Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer

According to Javed Miandad, India captain Virat Kohli has performed across the world and his stats speak for himself

IANS 21 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Pakistan Legend Javed Miandad Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer
Imran Khan and Javed Miandad.
Courtesy: Facebook
Pakistan Legend Javed Miandad Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer
outlookindia.com
2020-03-21T15:37:35+0530

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Virat Kohli is a class batsman and that's why the 31-year-old is his favourite Indian cricketer. (More Cricket News)

According to Miandad, Kohli has performed across the world and his stats speak for himself.

"I was asked who the best in the Indian cricket team is, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said on his Youtube channel. "I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

"Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn't play spinners well."

"He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class," he added.

Kohli, however, hasn't been in the best of forms considering his own standards in recent times. The Indian skipper could manage to score just 218 runs across formats in 11 outings against the Black Caps.

The Indian skipper has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is so far and has scored 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs respectively.

Next Story >>

Ronaldinho's 40th Birthday: Brazil's Top 10 Number 10s

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Javed Miandad Virat Kohli Cricket India national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos