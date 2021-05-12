May 12, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Olympic-bound Boxers Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Olympic-bound Boxers Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Both Mary Kom and Lovlina are training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune and were inoculated at the Command Hospital.

PTI 12 May 2021, Last Updated at 5:21 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Olympic-bound Boxers Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Six-time world champion Mary kom gets her first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at command hospital in Pune on Wednesday.
BFI
Olympic-bound Boxers Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-05-12T17:21:03+05:30

Olympic-bound Indian women boxers M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Both Mary Kom and Lovlina are training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. The training camp, sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India, will go on till end of the July. They were inoculated at the Command Hospital in Pune.

"Alongside the duo, four members from the coaching and support staff team also received their first jab of the vaccine," the Boxing Federation of India stated.

While Lovlina, a two-time world bronze-medallist, had been training at the ASI for a while now, six-time world champion Mary Kom landed here on May 5.

Simranjit Kaur (60kg), also bound for Tokyo, will train here too but after completing the COVID-19 post-recovery isolation.

The boxers have been placed in three separate groups with two sparring partners each to ensure that the risk of infection is minimal.

However, Pooja Rani (75kg), who has qualified for the Games too, will continue to train at Bellary's Inspire Institute of Sports, which is her current base.

The training of women boxers was thrown haywire when 21 participants of the national camp in New Delhi, including High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco and head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on April 14.

Bergamasco and Qamar have since recovered.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

COVID-19 Hits Training, AIFF Awaits Qatar's Nod To Send Team In Advance For World Cup Qualifiers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mary Kom Lovlina Borgohain Pune Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics AIBA (Boxing) Boxing Other Sports Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos