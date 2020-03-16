Novy Kapadia Sanctioned Rs 4 Lakh For Medical Expenses By Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 4 Lakhs to football expert, commentator and historian Novy Kapadia. The money is for his medical expenses, with him yet to receive his pension as a retired Delhi University professor.

(Sports News)

"Novy Kapadia has contributed to Indian sports for decades. When I got to know that his pension from Delhi University is pending and he is suffering from a rare autoimmune disease and needs urgent medical attention, we decided to give him immediate relief with this money," said Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"We are also following up with the Ministry of Human Resource Development to ensure that his pension comes through soon," he added.

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons gave the financial assistance to the former professor.