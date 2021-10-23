Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

No Need To Harp On Quitting India T20 Captaincy, Says Virat Kohli

Kohli refused to provide fodder to controversy seekers on his decision to quit T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021.

No Need To Harp On Quitting India T20 Captaincy, Says Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli (right) with team mentor MS Dhoni during a T20 World Cup warm-up game. | BCCI

Trending

No Need To Harp On Quitting India T20 Captaincy, Says Virat Kohli
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T17:56:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 5:56 pm

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday refused to get into any debate on the rationale behind his decision to quit national captaincy in the shortest format after the ongoing T20 World Cup. He said he won't provide fodder to controversy seekers. (More Cricket News)

Eyebrows were raised when Kohli announced on his social media that he would relinquish captaincy after the mega event in the UAE.

With a lot of theories floating around about the reason for such a decision, skipper Kohli said that he is not ready to add fuel to fire.

"I have already explained myself a lot and I don't think I need to harp on that anymore," Kohli said when asked the reason to announce it before the T20 World Cup.

"Our focus is to play well in this World Cup and do what we need to do as a team. Rest people are trying to dig up things that doesn't exist and I am not someone who is ever going to give fodder to that," Kohli, who was a visibly irritated at the question, said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

"I have explained myself very honestly and openly and if people feel there's more to it than what I have already told, I feel pretty bad for them. That's certainly not the case."

Also Read: Dhoni can't do much as mentor, says Sunil Gavaskar 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in his conversation with Aaj Tak that there was no pressure on Kohli to quit the leadership role and it was his own decision.

"I was surprised (that Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 captain). This decision must have been taken only after the England tour and it is his decision. There was no pressure from our end. We didn't tell him anything," Ganguly said.

"We don't do things like that because I myself have been a player so I understand. It is very difficult to be a captain in all formats for this long.

"I was a captain for six years, it looks good from the outside, there is respect and all that. But you get burnt out on the inside and it happens to any captain. Not just to Tendulkar or Ganguly or Dhoni or Kohli but to the captain that will come up next as well. It is a tough job."

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Dubai Cricket Sports India BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Pakistan, El Clasico Headline Mouthwatering Sunday In Sports - Watch Live Streaming

India Vs Pakistan, El Clasico Headline Mouthwatering Sunday In Sports - Watch Live Streaming

ENG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Can Chris Gayle Make A Difference?

IND Vs PAK In T20s: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Key Pakistan Players To Watch Out For Against India

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Key Players To Watch Out For In Virat Kohli’s Indian Army

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad For India Clash

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Aim To Break Jinx Against High-Flying India

AUS Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Fight Back, Australia 38/3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bundesliga: Jonathan Burkardt Scores Twice As Mainz Thump Augsburg

Bundesliga: Jonathan Burkardt Scores Twice As Mainz Thump Augsburg

SL Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Bank On Bowlers Against Inconsistent Bangladesh

SL Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Bank On Bowlers Against Inconsistent Bangladesh

EPL: Interim Newcastle United Manager Graeme Jones To Take Charge For Next Two Games

EPL: Interim Newcastle United Manager Graeme Jones To Take Charge For Next Two Games

No Room For Olympic Gold Medallist Marcell Jacobs In World Athletics Award Nominees, Italy Fumes

No Room For Olympic Gold Medallist Marcell Jacobs In World Athletics Award Nominees, Italy Fumes

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Fight Back, Australia 38/3

T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Fight Back, Australia 38/3

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Outlook Web Desk / Amit Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to the deceased police officer Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Advertisement