Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Nisha Dahiya, Presumed Dead A Day Back, Wins Women’s 65kg National Wrestling Gold

On Wednesday, Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were mistakenly declared shot dead in Sonepat. Later it was found that the deceased was her namesake and upcoming wrestler.

Nisha Dahiya, Presumed Dead A Day Back, Wins Women’s 65kg National Wrestling Gold
Nisha Dahiya won women’s 65kg gold pinning down rival Jaspreet Kaur of Punjab in just 30 seconds. | File photo

Trending

Nisha Dahiya, Presumed Dead A Day Back, Wins Women’s 65kg National Wrestling Gold
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T22:49:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 10:49 pm

A day after wrestler Nisha Dahiya was mistakenly declared shot dead, the 23-year-old emerged national champion in the women’s 65kg category on Thursday pinning rival Jaspreet Kaur of Punjab in just 30 seconds in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. (Other Sports News)

Nisha, who claimed U-23 World Championships bronze in Belgrade last week, had earlier defeated Haryana’s Priyanka 7-6 in the semifinals. “It indeed is a happy and perfect end to my campaign. I was so stressed yesterday. I could not even sleep.

“I was already low on energy due to weight cut and this incident just proved too much to handle,” said Nisha, who represents Railways, after winning her third National gold.

Earlier on Wednesday, the whole nation went in shock when it was reported that Nisha and her brother have been shot dead in Sonepat.

Meanwhile, it was later discovered that the deceased was her namesake and an upcoming wrestler. Nisha dominated throughout the day and was too hot to handle for her opponents. “Of course, an athlete wants to be discussed and talked about but I am sure not in this way.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“I want people to know for my performance and not for such freak incidents,” she said. “I got so many calls that I had to switch off my phone. It was becoming tense and I wanted to stay focussed on my competition. Eventually, it did not affect my performance,” said Nisha, who is coached by Arjuna awardee Satyawart Kadian.

Shafali and Priyanka, expectedly, won bronze medals by winning their respective play-offs.

In the women’s 76kg event, 37-year-old Gurhsranpreet Kaur won seventh National gold after her rival Pooja Sihag left in tears after twisting her right arm when the Punjab wrestler made a move on counter-attack as the match ended in the first period itself.

The competition for women was held was held only in two categories on Thursday while the Greco Style event concluded on the opening day of the championship. The two finalists in each category will represent India at the Commonwealth Championship, scheduled to be held in Pretoria, South Africa from December 3-5.

While the gold medal winner will travel at the government’s expense, the runner-up will have to go on his own. The WFI may ask for trials in men’s freestyle 92kg since Deepak Punia, who skipped Nationals due to injury, has expressed interest in competing.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Mohammad Rizwan Braved Lung Problems, Reveals Matthew Hayden

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Mohammad Rizwan Braved Lung Problems, Reveals Matthew Hayden

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra On Biopic: Let Me Win More Medals, Movie Will Be Hit Then

IND Vs NZ: No Restrictions On Entry Of Spectators For First T20 International In Jaipur

Joe Root On Yorkshire Racism Episode: Such Events Fractured Our Game, Torn Lives Apart

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: 6, 6, 6 Mathew Wade Takes Australia To Final, Pakistan Stunned - Highlights

India A Tour Of South Africa 2021: Pieter Malan To Lead South Africa A Against India A

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala Out Of Title Race, Aditi Chauhan Red-Carded

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series

Tokyo Paralympics Champion Pramod Bhagat Nominated For Para Badminton Player Of Year

Tokyo Paralympics Champion Pramod Bhagat Nominated For Para Badminton Player Of Year

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Sentenced For Stabbing Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Sentenced For Stabbing Neighbor

Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach

Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: AUS Stun PAK, Set Up Final Date With NZ

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: AUS Stun PAK, Set Up Final Date With NZ

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Pakistan's 176/4 with one over to spare for a five-wicket win in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement